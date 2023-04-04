Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Republican-backed Dan Kelly and Democratic-supported Janet Protasiewicz participate in a debate March 21, in Madison, Wis. The winner of the high stakes contest between Kelly and Protasiewicz will determine majority control of the court headed into the 2024 presidential election.
A Democratic-backed Milwaukee judge won the high stakes Wisconsin Supreme Court race Tuesday, ensuring liberals will take over majority control of the court for the first time in 15 years with the fate of the state’s abortion ban pending.
Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz defeated former Justice Dan Kelly, who previously worked for Republicans and had support from the state’s leading anti-abortion groups. It’s his second loss in a race for Supreme Court in three years.
The new court controlled 4-3 by liberals is expected to decide a pending lawsuit challenging the state’s 1849 law banning abortion. Protasiewicz made the issue a focus of her campaign and won the support of Planned Parenthood and other abortion rights groups.
The court is also expected to hear a new challenge to Republican-drawn legislative maps. Protasiewicz ran as a critic of the current maps, calling them “rigged.”
The court came within one vote of overturning President Joe Biden’s win in the state in 2020, and both major parties are preparing for another close race in 2024.
With so much at stake, the race became the most expensive contest for a state Supreme Court seat in U.S. history. Protasiewicz will begin her 10-year term in August. She replaces retiring conservative Justice Pat Roggensack.
Democrat-backed Protasiewicz, 60, defeated Republican-backed Dan Kelly, 58, in a contest that has nearly tripled the $15 million cost of a 2004 Illinois tilt that had been the most expensive court race in U.S. history.
“We’re profoundly grateful to Justice-elect Janet Protasiewicz for all that she brought to this race: integrity, compassion, perseverance, and vision,” remarked Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler in an Election Night statement. “She has richly earned her 10-year term, which, among many other moments, will span the next three presidential elections and the 2031 redistricting process.”
A range of left-leaning groups praised Protasiewicz and her victory on April 4.
“Judge Janet Protasiewicz’s victory will go down in the history books as one of the most important moments for saving our democracy,” said Progressive Change Campaign Committee (PCCC) Co-Founder Adam Green. “We are one step closer to un-gerrymandering Wisconsin, giving Democrats a fair playing field in 2024 up and down the ballot, and protecting abortion access and voting rights.”
Chris Walloch, A Better Wisconsin Together Executive Director issued this statement:
“Wisconsinites have spoken and together, our votes decided that Wisconsin needs leaders who will protect our freedoms while rejecting the politics of fear and division. We chose common sense, progress and freedom for us over a radical, partisan agenda that divides and distracts in service of corporate special interests . . . This election has shown that together, we can reject division and make Wisconsin a better place for all.”
Kelly cautioned voters about the coming years while thanking his supporters.
“A hundred thousand thanks, as the Irish say, to all those who tirelessly worked to preserve the rule of law and our constitution through this campaign,” Kelly said in his concession statement. “Your passion for maintaining your liberties was inspiring and impressive. I will never forget your commitment to these foundational principles. But tonight, I am disappointed to learn that those who wish to maintain our constitutional order are in the minority of voters.
“Judicial campaigns are supposed to be about constitutional principles and legal scholarship, which has been the focus of my conversations with the people of Wisconsin,” Kelly said in his statement. “Unfortunately, my opponent made her campaign about cynical appeals to political passions, serial lies, and a blatant disregard for judicial ethics and the integrity of the court. But the judgment of the people of Wisconsin is paramount, and this is what they have chosen.”
Kelly quoted Benjamin Franklin, who warned the United States in the early days of the republic that it would remain so only “if we can keep it.”
“Keeping it has just gotten a little more challenging,” Kelly concluded. “I wish Wisconsin the best of luck. I think it will need it.”