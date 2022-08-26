Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) logo (2015)
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the Village of Merrimac is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to improve its public drinking water system. The project includes the rehabilitation of Well #1 in the village of Merrimac.

Activities related to this project are minor actions under Chapter NR 150, Wis. Admin. Code, for which no environmental analysis is required; however, following the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program federal requirement 40 C.F.R. §35.3580, an environmental review must be conducted before funding this project.