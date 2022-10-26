City of Lodi voting
Lodi City Hall invites residents in to vote on the morning of the 2022 spring primary. Staff were shocked by turnout, with a line of voters waiting at the door when they opened.

 Jonathan Stefonek/lpedit@hngnews.com

Even though election day is not until Nov. 8, voting is underway. In the City of Lodi, voting at City Hall is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 4.

The Village of Poynette is open to voters from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday.