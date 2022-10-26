hot Early voting now through Nov. 4 jstefonek jstefonek Author email Oct 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lodi City Hall invites residents in to vote on the morning of the 2022 spring primary. Staff were shocked by turnout, with a line of voters waiting at the door when they opened. Jonathan Stefonek/lpedit@hngnews.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Even though election day is not until Nov. 8, voting is underway. In the City of Lodi, voting at City Hall is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 4.The Village of Poynette is open to voters from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday.The Town of Lodi is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.More information is available at the webpage for the Columbia County Clerk, featuring details on local elections and ballots. You can also find out more at MyVote.Wi.gov. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Lodi man convicted of OWI as other charges dropped following September 2021 incident Town of Lodi Board approves $36,000 for Sanitary District project Alex J. Gatling Cross country: Lodi runners struggle with the heat at Prairie du Chien Game of the Week: Lodi opens football playoffs by hosting Platteville Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin