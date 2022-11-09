The 2022 Midterm Election Day was a memorable event before any votes were officially counted, as residents inundated their local polling places, lining up before the doors opened and keeping staff and volunteers busy through the day.

Plumer v. Valencia

City of Lodi Midterm Election 2022 Poll
Lodi City Hall was bustling through Election Day with city staff and election volunteers checking in, directing, registering, and otherwise assisting a steady stream of voters starting with a line waiting for the doors to open at 7 a.m.
Lodi Town Hall election traffic
Voters were often parking along County Highway V to get in to the Lodi Town Hall to cast their ballots for the 2022 midterm elections.