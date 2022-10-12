The Lodi Area EMS and Poynette-Dekorra EMS are each receiving over $100,000 in federal grants, but long-term challenges remain in funding and staffing.
“We are significantly busier than we have been in past years,” said Lodi Area EMS Chief Russell Schafer. “We have averaged 70-ish calls a month for the last few months, which is abnormally high.”
The department has passed 500 calls so far this year and is on track for about 650 by the end of December, compared to 615 last year, which itself was a record year.
“Our people want to go out on calls, but that’s a bad day for somebody else, so it’s a Catch-22,” said Schafer. “When I say we’re busy we are out taking care of people and getting exposure, but it also means people are sick or hurt or having not-so-good days.”
The uptick isn’t attributable to any particular kind of call—the same calls as before, but just more—and unlike areas like Wisconsin Dells, there isn’t a clear busy season versus a slower time.
During a recent presentation at Lodi High School, Advanced EMT Don Iggulden told students his record for calls was five in a row, happening a few days earlier, while Schafer’s is seven calls in a row.
They did not shy from the gravity of the task, declining a question, asking about their most gruesome calls, but still telling them that inevitably, death is a part of the job.
The department is made up of 22 members, four of which, including Schafer, are staff. The other 18 are volunteer, or paid-on-call, as is often the case for firefighters and EMTs in similar area municipalities.
Hopefully, they will be able to boost their membership with the help of the EMS Flex Grant, provided to 442 state EMS services as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
Lodi Area EMS received $125,000, which Schafer explained was less than some departments, and also much more than others.
“We [departments] all compete against each other, but we compete against career departments too,” said Schafer. “We have a lot of people come here and they’ll get experience, they go to paramedic school, and then they go to full-time careers. That’s awesome, but it leaves us with this up-and-down staffing.”
Schafer is expecting to use the funding to increase and improve amenities around the station, which makes the environment more comfortable for those doing overnight shifts, and also helps with staff and volunteer retention. A large portion of the grant funding will also go toward purchase of a new ambulance.
Poynette-Dekorra Fire and EMS received a grant of $110,945 and announced that the department would use the money for purchasing a LUCAS device to help cardiac patients, upgrading their reflective equipment, and improving safety equipment.
In the announcement, the Poynette-Dekorra EMS highlighted, “Of greatest potential, the grant will be used for recruitment and retention of EMS volunteers, an area that has proven to be a constant struggle for most rural services.”
Although an influx of over $100,000 can, at first pass seem unquestionably like a significant amount of money, in an EMS department it can go quickly and increasingly so, as Schafer explained that a basic ambulance can cost $250,000 with another $70,000 of equipment inside.
“Costs are just soaring, because of the market, the supply chain, and all the things that you hear about,” said Schafer. “So, like our newest ambulance—our frontline ambulance—we bought that in 2019 and the cost compared from the 2019 to the 2024 model is close to $100,000 in just that amount of time.”
Costs are driven by market factors, but also the increasing complexity of care that is expected by patients, and by the EMS teams. While presenting to Lodi high schoolers, Schafer described their mission, in their terms, not as a transportation service, but as providing initial medical care until a patient can be received by the nearest hospital’s emergency department.
This is a world of difference from when Schafer was young, when ambulances were not assumed to be available in all places, with those tasks often rolled into law enforcement.
“My grandpa was an officer for the Town of Madison,” said Schafer, “and there are pictures, that his squad car was a station wagon, and they would show up and he would take you and throw you in the back and drive you to the hospital.”
Although enough time has passed that Schafer is now chief of an EMS department, it is a short amount of time compared to professional police departments, dating back to the 19th Century, and fire departments, which go back further. That means that as police departments and fire departments have always been a part of modern municipal budgeting, and that has not been the case for emergency medical services.
Despite the number of EMTs being volunteer, or paid-on-call, there are growing requirements for skills and expertise. Minimal EMT licensing requires 180 hours of training, along with a certain number of hours required for continuing education to retain a license. An advanced EMT needs 180 hours of school, plus a minimum of 40 hours clinical time with demands of experience in treating specific kinds of cases.
“If you go somewhere and they don’t have a busy day,” said Schafer, “you’re going to do more hours.”
To be a paramedic in the state of Wisconsin, a person needs to fulfill even more requirements as well had maintaining a minimum of 60 hours of continuing education through the year.
When speaking to students, Schafer pointed to the opportunity for multi-tasking with many EMTs using downtime at the station for study. Although, as another Lodi EMT pointed out, “If you’re ever bored, just get in the shower and then the pager will go off...or try making dinner.”
This ties into another ongoing challenge in EMT recruitment, Schafer explained: finding people who can respond to calls at all hours. This is difficult in that it one, requires a person to work in the service area (not commuting to Madison or somewhere else), and two, for that person to work for a company open to an employee dropping everything to respond to a call.
“And it’s harder for the bedroom communities, because everybody leaves during the day,” said Schafer, “so you don’t have it like 20 years ago, that with the gas station owner, if there was a call he might be on the ambulance, he closes the gas station and locks the door, goes on a call and comes back. You don’t have those small town, locally owned shops that are willing to close up... and they can’t.”
This will be a long-term financial discussion with the City of Lodi Common Council, and in budget negotiations in municipalities nationwide. As city leaders determine how to sustain emergency medical services one way or the other, residents will have an expectation that when they call 9-1-1, someone will be coming in short order. But in the meantime, departments have a little help.
“Even if it doesn’t cover the whole cost of something, it is saving money and say we were going to put $50,000 toward an ambulance, that’s $50,000 we don’t have to ask for from the municipalities.”