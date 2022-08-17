Gov. Tony Evers announced on Tuesday a new $10 million grant program to help people replace, reconstruct, treat or abandon private wells in an effort to improve access to clean drinking water across the state. 

The program, which is based on the previously existing Well Compensation Grant Program, is estimated to help address contamination in approximately 1,036 wells, according to a news release. Across Wisconsin there are 800,000 private wells providing the drinking water for about 40% of the state. 