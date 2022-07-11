When Governor Tony Evers visited the Columbia County Democrats’ office in Portage, discussion among volunteers and local candidates proved a reminder that all politics is local.
Attendees included volunteers and supporters of the Evers campaign specifically, but also members of local government and area candidates who have been spurred to action from seeing state and national policy play out in their own neighborhoods.
When asked about her hopes coming into the event, Lodi resident and former Columbia County Board Supervisor Nancy Long said she was keen on Evers winning, with a number of reasons for it.
“As a local government person, to have someone in a leadership position that supports local businesses and local economies is terrific,” said Long. “And as a woman, the whole abortion rights thing, and his taking a stand, that he’ll do everything he can, along with [State Attorney General] Josh Kaul, to defend women’s rights–and I think we just have to. We just have to.”
Valencia challenges Plumer for Assembly
Although Long chose not to run for re-election to the board in April, her seat now taken by Jeffrey Leckwee, she is still politically active, co-chairing an election campaign with Tess Carr, of the Town of Lodi, who in April was herself elected to the County Board, beating incumbent Jon Plumer. The two are working to support Theresa Valencia of Lodi, who was also elected to the County Board in November, and is now running for the State Assembly to unseat Jon Plumber in the 42nd District. Lodi and the Town of Dane are in the southwest corner of the district, which cuts around Portage, Columbus, Waupun, and Beaver Dam with a northern border just below Montello, Markesan and Ripon.
Carr, who was also at the event, described Long as an unassuming powerhouse: “She looks so normal, but she is a fireball.”
She went on to describe her enthusiasm for the Evers campaign as based on appreciation for a “balance,” she believes is needed between the governor’s office and the legislature. As she and Long work to campaign in the coming months, as opposed to an officially non-partisan county race, there will be the added factor of reaching out to a much wider area of voters including with established Republican voting records.
“I think people are looking for common sense and respect in government and a government that cares about them,” said Carr. “And I think once they realize that that is what you want, too, as their candidate, they’ll listen. And they’ll come to you. Because that’s what we need and that’s what people are looking for.”
Carr and Long were joined by Lodi Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd, who ran for the Assembly against Plumer in 2018, losing by a total of 1,469 votes–54.35% to 45.54%. At a local level, Groves Lloyd said that voters can look at the Evers administration’s prioritization of federal funding, directing it to small business, families, children and education.
“Just look at what’s going on,” said Groves Lloyd. “I want somebody who has got integrity, who respects the democratic process, and who just does the right thing because it’s the right thing to do. I haven’t seen a whole lot of that from our legislature.”
Local reach of politics
Asked about how seemingly distant politics in the State Capitol or in Washington, D.C., flows to the local level, Groves Lloyd pointed to Medicaid expansion through the Affordable Care Act as an example. In May of 2021, Republican legislative leaders gaveled in and gaveled out of a special session called by Evers to address proposed expansion of Medicaid, or BadgerCare Plus in Wisconsin, making the public health care coverage available to more residents.
Republicans, in a letter to Evers, signed by Speaker Robin Vos, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, Rep. Mark Born, and Senator Howard Marklein, called the proposed expansion “reckless,” saying, “Wisconsin provides quality, affordable coverage for all those who need it, and expanding the program would simply lead to more people on a taxpayer funded government program and more expensive private plans for others.”
The proposed BadgerCare expansion, according to Groves Lloyd, amounted to $1.6 billion of federal tax money sitting in Washington, D.C., for 12 years, doubling as part of the government’s COVID-19 response.
“We live in a county where there is one health care worker for every 2,000 residents,” said Groves Lloyd. “That is twice the state average—that is mental health, medical—that Medicaid expansion money would make a huge difference in the lives of people right here in our own backyard.”
Redistricting in 2011 under the Republican legislative leadership increased Republican advantage in state legislative races by a process of “packing and cracking” key voting areas. In one example, district lines were drawn through college towns, splitting communities of young voters between two different districts and complicating the voting process for many first-time voters.
“We have a legislature that has gerrymandered the district so ridiculously that they don’t have to be responsive to voters and we have reaped that ‘benefit’ for the last 12 years,” said Groves Lloyd. “I want people who are willing to work together and think more about the people that they represent more than power and privilege.”
One of the more notable examples, as Democrats have pointed out, of Republican-led redistricting not prioritizing the representation of “communities of interest” within single districts has been the Village of DeForest, split between three assembly districts: the 42nd, 37th, and 79th.
Mccarville takes on first-term Penterman
Dane County Supervisor Maureen Mccarville is running against first-term incumbent Rep. William Penterman in the 37th District, representing constituents in Columbia, Dane, Dodge, and Jefferson Counties. Mccarville explained that her stop in Portage was part of a whirlwind holiday weekend schedule, later going to Columbus to meet residents there, including her campaign treasurer, and eventually leading to a July 4th parade in Watertown.
It is a challenge getting people excited for a November election when they’ve just gotten their gardens in, according to Mccarville, but sometimes she is able to strike a chord. Going out in a partisan campaign, she says that there are the regular local concerns of road repair and garbage pickup, but there are also changing issues that voters describe.
“What I’ve been trying to do is really listen to people, and hear what they have to say, and some of the same issues keep coming up,” said Mccarville. “Like guns—being afraid for our kids, afraid to go to malls or afraid to go to grocery stores—but not necessarily anti-gun [sentiments]. People just want common sense to be applied so that’s what I keep hearing at the door, so that’s huge.”
In the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Mccarville said that abortion and reproductive rights have also been a recurring theme.
“Nobody likes abortion, but there are situations that should be between a woman and her doctor and handled in a doctor’s office,” said Mccarville. “I find it amazing that there’s one party that would fight you for wearing a mask when a virus had killed a million people, but still think it’s okay to tell a woman what to do with her ovaries. Get out of the doctor’s office, you don’t belong there.”
Another of the immediate concerns has been recent inflation, which Mccarville remembers being a problem in the 1970s, and as a child assuming it meant that milk would eventually cost $25 a gallon. Now looking at it, she is seeing it as in-part cyclical, with other factors in financial markets along with war in Europe.
“A lot of people just want to vent. They don’t necessarily want to blame anybody, and they don’t necessarily want to hear me pontificate on their porch about everything and how I’m going to fix it, they want to be heard.”
Although neither Valencia or Mccarville are contested as the Democratic candidates in their respective races, the Aug. 9 primary will be nationally significant, deciding the Democratic candidate to challenge Senator Ron Johnson as well as the Republican candidate to face off with Evers.