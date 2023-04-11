Governor Tony Evers gets a tour of the Lodi Ouisconsing School of Collaboration Curriculum charter school from students Trexon Haessley, left, and Adelyn Anderson during his visit on Tuesday. The two explained how students work with a focus on collaborative effort on longer-term projects in open work spaces.
Governor Tony Evers visited Lodi Elementary School on Tuesday, with a focus on success of the rural education workforce program GROW Your Own teacher cooperative. The program offers local student teachers financial assistance in exchange for assurance that they will continue to work in the area. Fifth grade teacher Nicole Schoenemann was among the first scholarship winners, welcoming the governor into her classroom where he fielded a range of questions from students.
Lodi Elementary and OSC students had an interruption in their normal schedules on Tuesday morning, as Governor Tony Evers dropped by to answer questions and ask some of his own.
Despite a solid plan, it was not a seamless operation surprising students with his entrance. Most of Nicole Schoenemann's 5th grade class expressed audible surprise when she announced that their usual snack time would be postponed for a meeting with the Governor. One student that came in a couple minutes behind the others explained, "I know, I saw him in the hallway."
Nonetheless, he made his entrance with Principal Eric Scheunemann and Superintendent Vince Breunig, and Schoenemann presented him with a gift basket with local goodies, and offered him a special seat.
For nearly 20 minutes, Evers fielded questions from students in the class, ranging from favorite places and activities, to his childhood, to his thoughts about his "legacy."
The first questions zeroed in on whether he had met the President of the United States, to which he explained he had met Joe Biden a couple times and gotten a ride on Air Force One, and had also met Donald Trump at the White House, where Trump picked him out across a room as having beat one of his presidential primary competitors in the 2016 election: "You're the guy that beat Scott Walker."
"I was shocked," Evers told the class. "He's quite a character."
One student asked, "What kind of work do you do in your office?" To which he answered, "I try not to be there often. I think the most important part of my job is to get out in the state and talk to people--talk to students--and see how they are doing and what they want to accomplish in school. I think I get the most accomplished by visiting people, whether it is businesses, schools, or any number of places. I learn a lot."
Evers described going to a small paper factory outside Eau Claire where the company had a facility designed to save energy, as well as making recycled paper products that can themselves be recycled, meaning almost nothing has to be taken from the environment in the process.
"You see things like that and you know that the future should be pretty good," said Evers.
It was not happenstance that the first stop on Evers' tour of the school was Schoenemann's classroom, as the focus of the visit was the South Central Wisconsin GROW Your Own teacher cooperative including the Cambridge, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, and Wisconsin Heights school districts. The program, with $264,000 in funding through the Wisconsin Innovation Grant and matching funding from the cooperative schools, gives local student teachers financial aid conditioned on staying on as a full time teacher in one of the cooperative schools.
The program aims to alleviate rural teacher shortages, working on the premise that local teachers from the area will be most likely to remain in the district, as opposed to leaving for other opportunities in a larger districts. Schoenemann, along with Garrett Schreiber, and Abby Kucken are scholarship recipients who have worked in the Lodi School District. Judging the progress of the program was a primary discussion topic, according to Breunig.
"Last year we gave our first scholarships to staff, and one of them is currently still teaching here and the Governor just wanted an update on how that GROW program is going," said Breunig. From there the tour continued, visiting Lori Saager's 4th grade class to recognize Saager as she approaches retirement in the coming weeks, then to the Ouisconsing School of Collaboration charter school, and last to the school's STEAM lab.
In the OSC Evers spoke to roughly 80 students, asking about what kind of work they do in their project-based curriculum. Then after learning that the theme of the year was different places in Wisconsin, Evers went around the room asking students what places they picked and what they learned.
After being shown around the OSC by two students, the tour progressed to the STEAM Lab, where Evers spoke to students asking about their different activities, including machines that were being programmed to write on the whiteboard, a group of kids at a green screen video production studio, and girls who were lining up vertical blocks for a domino fall.
In the window of about an hour visit, Breunig said the priorities were first discussion of the GROW program, then recognizing staff, and giving the example of a different kind of classroom with the OSC.
"And then our STEAM program is something that I think we do better than anyone around us," said Breunig. "So, to have a K-12 STEAM program for our Governor to see and for him to interact while they are doing things--that's exactly what I thought would happen: 'What are you doing? Tell me about this.'"
At the end, Breunig said that they were hardly able to touch all the things they would have liked to show Evers, with three whole other buildings yet to see, but that they invited him to come back any time.