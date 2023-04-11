Lodi Elementary and OSC students had an interruption in their normal schedules on Tuesday morning, as Governor Tony Evers dropped by to answer questions and ask some of his own.

Despite a solid plan, it was not a seamless operation surprising students with his entrance. Most of Nicole Schoenemann's 5th grade class expressed audible surprise when she announced that their usual snack time would be postponed for a meeting with the Governor. One student that came in a couple minutes behind the others explained, "I know, I saw him in the hallway."