The historically overlooked Spring Primary Election came through Tuesday with historic voter turnout in Columbia County.
According to the records from the Columbia County Clerk's elections archives, in February 2020, 6,560 ballots were cast, the next year, 3,112, and bumping up to 3,424 in 2022. Preliminary counts show 10,056 ballots cast in the county, selecting candidates for the April election.
Much of that turnout can certainly be attributed to a State Supreme Court race, with the potential of deciding much of the legal and political landscape for years to come. In that case, voters cast ballots largely for Janet Protaziewicz, who took nearly half of all the votes, 49.55%. Daniel Kelly will join her on the April ballot, following with 27%. Meanwhile Jennifer Dorow received 18.7%, with Everett Mitchell getting less than 500 total votes amounting to 4.7%.
Voters made decisions in local races as well, including the Town of Lodi Board of Supervisors and Lodi School District Board of Education.
In the Town of Lodi's race for Board Supervisor 1, Tom Quackenboss was eliminated trailing a distant third, with 116 votes, compared to first place Buck Kurt, taking 313, or 44% of the votes, followed by Connie Sears, with 275, or 38.7%.
The Lodi School District's race for two open seats has also narrowed from five candidates to four, with the elimination of incumbent board member Barb Beyer. This leaves current School Board President H. Adam Steinberg, former board member Julie McKiernan, Raemisch, and Susan Goethel.
Newcoming challenger Sarah Raemisch took the lead among the candidates with 918 votes, followed by Steinberg with 745, Goethel at 704, McKiernan with 601, and last, Beyer with 585.
In 2022 McKiernan was one of two incumbents, along with longtime school board member William Wipperfurth, who lost their seats with the elections of Scott Bilse and Heather Baron.
Primary winners will appear on local ballots for the April 4 election. For more information about your local polling place, candidates, and ballot, visit MyVote.Wi.gov.