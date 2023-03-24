Greetings to all Town of Lodi voters! Are you interested in a town supervisor who will represent you and carefully approve expenditures of your hard-earned tax dollars? If you are, my name is Mike Keller and I am asking for your vote at the April 4th election.

If you don’t know me, I have been happily married to Ellen for 35 years. We have two adult children working in Wisconsin. We have lived in the area for 16 years and specifically Lodi for the last several years. I graduated from Loyola University, and retired from UPS management after 37 years.