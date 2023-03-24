Greetings to all Town of Lodi voters! Are you interested in a town supervisor who will represent you and carefully approve expenditures of your hard-earned tax dollars? If you are, my name is Mike Keller and I am asking for your vote at the April 4th election.
If you don’t know me, I have been happily married to Ellen for 35 years. We have two adult children working in Wisconsin. We have lived in the area for 16 years and specifically Lodi for the last several years. I graduated from Loyola University, and retired from UPS management after 37 years.
During my time here I have been an active member in several community service groups; the Dekorra Lutheran Church, Lake Wisconsin Lions, and Grade Boat Club, to name a few. I have worked at elections in the towns of Dekorra and Lodi. I have also served at the Lodi area food distribution project at the Town and City of Lodi.
I am running because of upcoming issues before the town board such as: the budget, our roads, the need to refurbish the town infrastructure, and the location, costs, and operation of a new fire station. There also needs to be a review of the plan for smart economic growth to benefit our town. Everyone should have the opportunity to join in these discussions. If elected, I will work with board members and the public to reach these goals.
I hope I can count on your vote April 4th. Thank you for your consideration.
Mike Keller, Candidate for Supervisor #2, Town of Lodi