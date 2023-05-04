This is the second in a three-part series looking at the overlapping issues in Lodi School District of changing community relations, politicization of local educational issues, and the future of equity initiatives in the district. Although these issues have been present in many school districts throughout the state and in the nation over the past several years, they have become particularly prominent in the Lodi School District since 2020.
“Keep politics out of the classroom,” is a common refrain, but some Lodi residents appear more than willing to bring partisan politics into school district business, and political operatives are more than willing to help.
Over the past three years, the Lodi School District has become a uniquely frequent subject of state and national conservative media, as otherwise unremarkable discussions among school board members become fodder for multiple media outlets.
One example came on Aug. 24 when the story “Wisconsin school board president dismisses parents’ concern over curriculum, blames ‘far right-wing groups’” was posted on the websites of Sinclair news stations Fox 11 Green Bay, KATV Little Rock, Arkansas, and KFDM Beaumont, Texas.
The story carried by the Sinclair stations included analysis from the Wisconsin-based MacIver Institute, which touts itself as “The Free Market Voice For Wisconsin.” MacIver Institute is led by president Brett Healy, who before starting with MacIver in 2009 was a lobbyist for School Choice Wisconsin.
Seconds of a local meeting
The story referred to an Aug. 9, 2022 school board meeting in which the board discussed a proposal to change the name of “social emotional learning” in district materials, though all relevant policies and procedures would otherwise remain the same. The reason behind the proposal was the political stigma associated with the term. During the discussion, several board members pointed out that it would be a burdensome task to review district policies to find and replace all uses of the term, while “social emotional learning” would–regardless of political trends–still be a specific professional term used by teachers interacting outside the district in professional development, conferences, and other situations. At the end of the discussion, Board President H. Adam Steinberg made a passing comment, “I don’t want to change SEL because it has been co-opted by far-right wing groups.”
The Lodi School District later received a formal complaint from parent Amanda Paskey, who has two children in the district.
“Everything’s politicized now, which drives me bonkers,” Paskey said in an interview earlier this year. “I had always been pro-CRT, pro-SEL, because I feel like we need to understand a lot of that stuff. And so when I was listening to that board meeting and then Adam had made the comment about ‘right-wing agenda,’ I’m thinking to myself, ‘Wait a second, where is this coming from? Why are we suddenly bringing politics into a board meeting?’”
In the complaint, filed on Oct. 5, Paskey described Steinberg’s comment as “false, inappropriate, partisan and damaging.” It was not the first complaint on the subject according to Steinberg, who says the district first received a complaint from Heather Schilling, which had missed a deadline for submission, and was then followed by the Paskey complaint.
“Parents have the right to question the exchange of information under the pretense of SEL without feeling slighted due to their political affiliation,” Paskey writes in the complaint. “The definition of mutual respect asks that each board member make their decision based on all facts and that they are unswayed by partisan bias of any kind. Adam’s statement is taking opinions as facts and those opinions are very directly swayed by partisan bias.”
The crux of the issue, as she described, was Steinberg’s unwillingness to provide evidence substantiating the comment, simply defending it as a factual, truthful statement.
Promotion of the “Critical Race Theory” and “social emotional learning” as partisan talking points has been a strategy most prominently spearheaded by conservative activist Christopher Rufo in recent years, frequently promoting the idea in cable news appearances. He said as much on his own social media, posting to Twitter: “The goal is to have the public read something crazy in the newspaper and immediately think ‘critical race theory.’”
In Wisconsin, in April 2022, Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill passed by the state legislature that targeted anti-racism and anti-sexism student instruction and employee training. In a Joint Hearing on Education in August 2021 State Rep. Chuck Wichgers testified supporting the bill, offering a list of terms that would risk violating the restrictions presented, the top three being Critical Race Theory (CRT), Action Civics, and Social Emotional Learning (SEL).
Given a substantial trail offered in various journalistic and academic publications, showing the purposeful politicization of the terms CRT and SEL as part of an long-term partisan strategy, Paskey was asked if it would have made a difference if such evidence was presented to her.
“Not really, because if you look you can find stuff on it that the liberal side is also politicizing it. It’s both sides, it’s not one side or the other,” said Paskey. “So when you’re using terms like left-wing, and right-wing, and extremist, you’re only compounding the issue. We need to remove those terms, we need to remove that language, and we need to try to make things more balanced.”
While local school board positions are non-partisan positions, they remain elected positions to a board in which district policies are often determined by state or federal mandate, with a large portion of the district budget determined through partisan state legislation. Asked whether it was a relevant subject of discussion for board members to talk about how political strategies may affect school budgets, Paskey said that it is a relevant topic, albeit with a caveat.
“We don’t need to identify if it is left wing or right wing, why do we need to use those terms? Why can’t we just say, ‘In the legislature, this part is being discussed as part of this model,” said Paskey. “We should be simply stating the fact that in the legislature there is a bill, or there is a decision, we don’t need to be continuing to basically stab one party or the other over topics. Why is that necessary, why do we even have to bring that?”
Reintroduction
After finding traction on Sinclair station websites, the story was re-introduced to Lodi readers, shared on the Friends of Lodi Schools Facebook page, started by Lodi resident Scott Pierquet, who has since left the group, now headed by Schilling and Monica Simpson.
Pierquet denies any political affiliation in the group, describing himself as a Libertarian who voted for Barack Obama. Pierquet says that he has never coordinated with any outside political groups in the course of sharing information through the Friends of Lodi Schools Page.
“You know how it works, that once a story is published it goes into a network and other people pick up the story,” said Pierquet. “So that’s what happens.”
Lodi School District, parents explore limits of openness and transparency in emails and record requests
Another earlier example of the same cycle came in when 2021 when the Lodi School Board and administrators were in the midst of COVID-era debates over masking and other COVID-prevention policies.
At the November 2021 school board meeting Pierquet and Schilling were present with a contingent of Lodi residents in opposition to indoor mask requirements. When it came time for public input, many of them had signed up, but immediately gave their time to Sun Prairie attorney Brent Eisberner.
Former school board member Barb Beyer remembers board members being somewhat dumbstruck by the whole situation, and as such, nobody seemed to question whether a Sun Prairie attorney would have the right to speak at a school board meeting.
“I don’t know if their agenda was to make a spectacle, but it was a spectacle,” said Beyer. “But it felt like a spectacle, and it felt very much like intimidation, and something that we should be concerned with, that this person was going to bring lawsuits against us.”
While there, Eisberner agreed to meeting health policies with malicious compliance: being asked to wear a mask while, as per district COVID prevention policies, then coming back with a purposely damaged mask, then coming back with a mask but while eating a sucker taken from the front desk, citing policy that masks were not required while eating. Eisberner threatened that if the district continued with its COVID prevention policies at the time, it would–win or lose–be drained of school resources through litigation costs.
Several weeks earlier the firm of Levine Eisberner LLC also issued a letter to the Lake Mills Area School District demanding optional masking policies.
Like Beyer, board member Terry Haag says she found the situation to be generally bizarre.
“He was very unprofessional and in the end it was very unclear what the point was supposed to be,” said Haag. At a certain point in the performance Assistant to the Superintendent Maureen Palmer called Lodi Police to ask for an officer to be on call and aware of the situation. “Because he was acting so bizarre. And when somebody is acting bizarre, you don’t know where that is going to go … But nobody dragged him out or anything, he was just kind of a show-off.”
“Snippets of the meeting were subsequently shared and published in conservative media outlets. A story written by M.D. Kittle with the MacIver Institute appeared Nov. 18, 2021 in the website TownHall: “911 Call: Lodi School Officials’ Intimidation Game Exposed,” with an editor’s note at the end: “Support Townhall in the fight against the progressive, anti-American, woke agenda.”
On Nov. 22 the same story appeared on the site the Federalist as “School Board Calls Police Over Lawyer’s Maskless Lollipop Eating,” then a separate story appeared on the John Locke Foundation website: “Apparently, eating the lollipop was the last straw.”
Schilling also appeared on the Vicki McKenna talk show to talk about the incident and opposition to Lodi School District masking policies and a school board vote to limit public comment from five minutes to three in light of hours-long school board meetings.”
Pierquet distances himself from the events, saying: “Not my monkey, not my circus,” but describing the situation as school administrators calling the police “on mothers and grandmothers.”
Eisberner was subsequently elected to the Sun Prairie City Council.
Campaign politics
Former Lodi High School teacher Janel Anderson says that over time she has seen a shift in concerns voiced by parents from local specifics to broader trends, reflected in attitudes toward school board elections.
“Bill Wipperfurth is a really good example of what it used to be like in this town,” said Anderson, pointing to one of two school board incumbents voted out of office in the Spring 2022 election with Julie McKiernan. Despite having various disagreements with positions Wipperfurth had taken over years on the board, she describes what may be the end of an era in which school board races centered on hyper-local issues like school sports coaching and support for particular programs.
Over the past two years organized campaign financing has become a feature of the local election season in Lodi.
The campaign leading up to the 2021 April election featured anti-incumbent flyers paid for by Lodi Parents for Change, in which state campaign finance filings listed Lane Ruhland as treasurer. Ruhland is a Waunakee-based attorney specializing in state and federal political campaign finance law, who, according to a Federalist Society profile, has represented the Republican National Committee (RNC) in the 2016 election recount and worked on “election integrity program” development for Gov. Scott Walker’s 2014 re-election campaign. Ruhland was also listed as a delegate from Waunakee, supporting then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 Republican National Convention.
State campaign finance documents also show receipts of a 2023 committee listed as Concerned Citizens for Lodi, which raised $1,334 between Jan. 1 and March 20 of this year. Expenses show the sum of the funds used for “Printing Msc. (buttons, bumper stickers, t-shirts).” The committee treasurer, Heather Schilling, did not respond to inquiries regarding the membership or political goals of the group. Similarly inquiries to the committee email listed on filing documents were not answered.
Since 2020 there has been an explosion in activity with conservative political groups directing focus on local education issues, according former ACLU attorney Elisabeth Lambert, who specializes in educational issues. Organizations that she has seen coming up include Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty, Parents Up KMSD, No Left Turn in Education Wisconsin, Waukesha-based WisRed Political Action Committee. A specific resource for those looking toward running for school board has been the Leadership Institute.
“It’s like a national training organization with courses that are being pushed by WisRed and by WILL,” said Lambert, “and they offer training about how school boards work, how to do messaging, what the ‘parents rights’ theoretical framework is, and how to draw on that to achieve your goals…And so, these courses are being pushed by these statewide organizations and I think that’s where a lot of the playbook is coming from.”
Parents Up and No Left Turn were joined by Lodi Parents for a Better Tomorrow with several dozen allied groups listed as supporting at least two petitions published by Wisconsin United for Freedom in 2021 addressing President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers, one titled “73 Wisconsin Advocacy Groups Stand Against Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccines…” and another, “38 parent advocacy groups across the state of Wisconsin have rejected local and national calls for lockdowns and enforced masking of their children.”
A report published in November 2022 by the UCLA Institute for Democracy and University of California Riverside Civic Engagement Research Group, titled “Educating for a Diverse Democracy: The Chilling Role of Political Conflict in Blue, Purple, and Red Communities,” found through interviews with 632 public high school teachers that 69% reported substantial political conflict over “hot button issues.” The top issues were race and racism (50 percent), policies and practices relating to LGBTQ+ rights (48 percent), student access to books in school libraries (33 percent) and social emotional learning (39 percent).
The study also found that schools in politically divided (Purple) communities were “far more likely than those in Red and Blue communities to report acute levels of community conflict.”
The Lodi area closely resembles that profile, with November 2022 election results showing Democratic Gov. Evers beating Tim Michels by just under 1% in the Town of Lodi, though by a margin of over 25 percent in the City of Lodi. Similarly, Democrats Ann Groves Lloyd, and Theresa Valencia were each beaten by Republican Jon Plumer in races for the Wisconsin State Assembly, though still proved locally popular enough candidates to win as Mayor of Lodi and Columbia County Board Supervisor.
Politics in the classroom
The intensity of school politics has filtered down to students, according to Anderson, who described being in a Lodi classroom around the time of last year’s election cycle and noticing students with school board campaign stickers on notebooks and the backs of their chairs.
In an interview, another Lodi parent also described speaking to teachers who have seen students bringing what appears to be rhetoric from home into the classroom.
“They are emboldened to question teachers and to be out in class looking to find things–for them to slip up and make a mistake,” said the parent, “or to look for evidence that the teacher is giving a liberal viewpoint.”
To Beyer, an administrator in the Montello School District, this level of personal scrutiny is particularly challenging for many teachers who are attracted to the job in part due to a certain level of autonomy that comes with it.
“Unfortunately what I don’t think groups like [Friends of Lodi Schools] realize is that; they think in their hearts they are doing what they think is best for their kids and the community,” said Beyer, “but I don’t think they see the division they are bringing and the ostracization that they are making the staff feel.”
As to where the Friends of Lodi Schools fits into the overall local political environment, Pierquet does not see the group contributing to a “chilling effect” against liberal-leaning parents and staff, but the opposite: providing a forum for parents that may be afraid to share conservative perspectives.
“At the end of the day, there are people in this community who have always been afraid to speak up,” said Pierquet. “Heather Schilling had an unmarked package sent to her house, we’ve had community members call others KKK members, we’ve had police contacted about them, and all for engaging in speech.”
Among the issues at hand as the school board reflects moods of local politics and reacts to forces within and outside the district, the focal point for many parents is what the changing environment means for teachers, including Beyer.
“I’m very concerned about the fallout we may see with staff in the coming years, [with teachers] that don’t want to deal with this and can go to another district for better money,” said Beyer. “And that would be a shame, because Lodi really offers some phenomenal things for our kids.”