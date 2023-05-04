This is the second in a three-part series looking at the overlapping issues in Lodi School District of changing community relations, politicization of local educational issues, and the future of equity initiatives in the district. Although these issues have been present in many school districts throughout the state and in the nation over the past several years, they have become particularly prominent in the Lodi School District since 2020.

“Keep politics out of the classroom,” is a common refrain, but some Lodi residents appear more than willing to bring partisan politics into school district business, and political operatives are more than willing to help.

Lodi School District, parents explore limits of openness and transparency in emails and record requests