We spoke to each of the candidates for two available seats on Lodi School District's Board of Education in this year's April 4 election with a primary on Feb. 21. Although answers could not be presented in full in our print edition, we also present the full transcript of each candidate interview here.
Julie McKiernan
Current profession?
Kalscheur Implement, Parts Counter and Licensed Realtor with Stark Company
Other memberships or affiliations?
Probably the biggest thing that I support is the Lodi FFA Alumni, and I’m a past officer–I served as treasurer for a couple years. I was also part of the Friends of the Lodi Pool, and we did fundraising for the pool when it was being built.
How do you describe your relationship to the district outside the current context?
I’ve lived in Lodi for over 20 years, my grandparents were from Lodi and I spent many summers here and I actually attended third grade in Lodi. I have a niece who is in 4K, and I have an adult daughter who went through the Lodi School System from Kindergarten through graduation. All of my family resides in the Lodi area–I have extended family.
Why are you running?
I feel that I have work to do yet with the district and I’m very interested in some of the district initiatives that came out of the strategic planning in 2021, particularly in the career and technical education area, as well as green space planning, because I think that’s important not only for the district, but for the community. And I think I have a new perspective after having a year off, being in the community, but not on the board.
What would you point to from your time on the board that reflects your passions?
Prior to joining the board I was part of a greenhouse committee, to get the new greenhouse built, and so that’s one of the things that first year that was accomplished. And then also, facilities-finance committee–I was the chair–we did an audit of all of our green space, and so that would have been in 2021 also, I believe. As far as what the future needs would be for the district in terms of green space for sports. And also I served as the clerk and the treasurer.
How do you define the responsibility of a board member?
I would look at that as, first of all, a responsibility to the students. The top priority is giving our students an awesome education. And in the district, as far as that relationship, we need to ensure that we’re doing things for our staff in our district to retain our staff, as well as keeping the community involved in those decisions. And I think there is such a strong relationship between a school and any small community–a strong school makes a strong community.
What do you see as the primary challenge for students now?
I think the primary challenge right now is mental health. I know that we have put together an in-house relationship with the Waunakee Counseling and I think that is awesome. I know as a parent, that would have been a great thing to have in place when my daughter was in school.
I think mental health, and quite possibly substance abuse–of course is related–and we saw that in the presentation at the last board meeting, and so I think that should be a top priority to get to our students that require those services. I think secondary to that is–being on the outside for a year, I see that there is still a greater need for communication from the district to the community. I think there have been improvements, but sometimes I still think it is difficult for community members to understand what is going on in the district.
What do you see as the primary challenge for teachers now?
I think the biggest challenge for teachers would be, going back to the mental health issue, that I think we have behavioral issues going on in classrooms yet, which creates stress and is not ideal for learning. And we have tried to do ‘collaboration days,’ but I think more could be done in collaboration and some maybe classroom assistance.
It is hard finding classroom assistants and employees, so that’s part of it too. We’re missing some of the assistance we may have had in the past. Some of these teachers don’t have those assistants in place, because of the employee shortage, so community members can step up and volunteer. That’s another option to help our teachers out.
What is a board member’s responsibility to the community in terms of curriculum?
I think we have a curriculum director who is educated in that area and he should be the key resource for curriculum. However as a board member, there are definitely ideas or concepts that could be discussed and given to the curriculum director.
I think particularly in the area of career and technical education right now, there may be some need for revamping, and I know that they’re working on it, and I think that’s an ideal example of how you have to get the real world to work with curriculum if we want to have that accomplished and have some of those skilled base trades in our school district.
How do you look at where the schools are in this period of post-COVID?
I would say that we’re still recovering out of that. I think that we have most of the resources in place now to help the students that fell behind during COVID to make up that target area. Also we are working on having all of the–they used to call it Align by Design–but we’re working on aligning every class so every grade level is taught the same curriculum, so there aren’t gaps when they get to high school.
Given factors of inflation, stagnant levels of state public school funding, and expiring federal COVID relief funds, many school district administrators (for example in Poynette and DeForest among others) have referred to a looming "fiscal cliff," what is the responsibility of board members in such an environment?
The fiscal cliff is ahead of us in about four years. Even with the referendum passing, when it expires in five years, we are anticipating having a negative fund balance, which means that we will not have enough funding to cover that last year of the referendum.
Unfortunately, when we put the numbers together for the referendum, it was kind of right before we started getting the high inflation reports–the CPI reports that were starting to come out. And so that was not completely calculated. We were taking financial advice from our financial advisors based on what was known and then things were much higher than anticipated. So yeah, that’s one thing to understand that we will be in the negative.
But what we can do is to try to be as resourceful as possible with budgeting, and I know generally we’ve been coming in under budget, so hopefully those surpluses in the first few years of the referendum will help us cover that last year.
In a recent board meeting a discussion regarding a School Board Association resolution recommending "voter education" be included in curriculum. Although the resolution focused on the process of voting and elections, as opposed to partisan politics, the subject sparked quick responses from board members of concerns regarding public perceptions and 'keeping politics out of the classroom. What do you feel is a board member's responsibility in terms of 'keeping politics out of the classroom?’
First of all, I’m for teaching how to vote and civics–we need to be teaching our high schoolers some basic life skills to ensure their success once they graduate, and voting is part of being an American–part of our democracy.
I know that in different classes they are talking about things that are happening in politics, but I don’t think that teachers or staff should be giving their opinion into it, but I think definitely students should be able to voice their opinions and have discussions in classes at that upper level.
Part of that is curriculum, so those classes–your history classes or your civic class–those are some of the classes where that might come up, so the parent would have the ability to know that that’s what is coming up as part of the curriculum in that course. And if they choose to not have their student be a part of it, then they don’t take the class.
Given that factors on all sides in curriculum including history and social studies, state funding determined by the legislature in Madison, and board members being elected officials, among others, is it a reasonable expectation for board members to be entirely apolitical?
First of all, a school board member is supposed to be a nonpartisan election. So I would state that I do believe that we should keep politics out of the boardroom. I think every individual board member brings their own background, skills, and opinions to the board, and that’s how we make good decisions. But I don’t think we should be flaunting what party we affiliate with.
What are your plans for the next couple weeks?
Right now I’m working on refurbishing my signs and I will have a Facebook page, and I’m contemplating a website to put together. I think one of the things for me is that I want to make sure the correct information is about there about me and what my viewpoints are.