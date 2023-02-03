We spoke to each of the candidates for two available seats on Lodi School District's Board of Education in this year's April 4 election with a primary on Feb. 21. Although answers could not be presented in full in our print edition, we also present the full transcript of each candidate interview here.
Sarah Raemisch
What is your current occupation?
I’m an LPN, but in my current role, I am at Oakwood Village–the Prairie Ridge Campus on the east side of Madison. I am the health information services manager for the entire Prairie Ridge Campus.
Any other professional or group affiliations?
I’m an LPN, so I have a license in the state of Wisconsin…American Association of Post-Acute Nurses.
What is your relationship to the school district outside the current context?
I had three kids go through the Lodi School District. My oldest graduated in 2016 and I am a mom of the big set of twins that graduated in 2018. There were a lot. It started with six, we had 10 in the fifth grade…We moved here from Madison in 2001, that summer before my oldest started at Sunshine Preschool at 3–so they were 3, 1 and 1 when we got here.
Now they’ve all flown the coop and I’m an empty nester and I feel like I can give back to the community.
Why do you want to run for school board?
I was going to, this spring, run for the Town of Lodi Board. I had held a supervisor position way back when my kids were young–I think the mid-2000s–and I had to resign because I was accepted into nursing school at the time and with three kids involved in sports and church and all sorts of other extracurriculars…holding a board position just wasn’t feasible, so I resigned from that. And then people caught wind of that and I had a number of people approach me and ask, ‘Would you consider running for the school board instead?’ So I thought and I thought and I thought, and I said, ‘Well, okay, let’s give it a shot.’
I think it’s something I would have done eventually anyway, but it probably happened sooner that I thought at the time. And it’s really only because I had former…parents of classmates, and younger, had asked me, parents who still had kids in school. So I thought, why not?
How do you look at the responsibility of a school board member in the district and the community?
I think you need to be open and I think that transparency is key. You need to listen, and obviously the kids…the three big things in my opinion are: the kids, the families, the teachers. And when I say teachers, I mean supportive staff as well.
It’s having the best tools and … I want them to have the same experience that my kids had, I guess. I was very glad my kids graduated when COVID came around. That, from what we’ve seen between the scorecards–I know that Dr. Karls just put those out recently–and testing scores, mental health with the students…I worried during that COVID time for all the kids, but especially for those younger kids in early childhood–my twins were in early childhood, so they started in the school district before kindergarten at 4 years old–how do they learn when you’ve got masks on? You don’t see the whole face and you don’t see expression, you don’t see any of that part that I think is really important for a child developing. And then you have the whole being apart from your friends and I think this distant learning thing was hard on a lot of kids.
It’s just that the district has, from what I’ve heard–friends, acquaintances–has really changed in so many different ways from when my kids were there. Good or bad, it seems very different. And my kids, even today, I was just visiting my daughter in Phoenix, and going through school it was terrible and blah, blah, blah, but, looking back she now feels that Lodi was a great experience for her.
She wasn’t thrilled at the time being in a small school district. I came from the Madison School District way back when, and that was part of the reason we moved up here. My step-mother worked for DPI at the time and when I said we were thinking of moving to the Lodi area, she said, at that time back in the early 2000s, what a great district Lodi was. So that kind of solidified the decision to move up here as well. We wanted to get away from Madison, and get away from the hustle and bustle, and get a little more quieter.
Looking back on your career and things you’ve done, what would you point to that would be reflecting your approach to the board and passions in general?
I subbed for a while for a couple years while my kids were in school, loved seeing what they did and I volunteered in their classrooms as well. But I actually worked as a substitute educational assistant and did some in special ed as well. That, for me, was very rewarding, being there and helping those kids.
I was on a town board, so I kind of know what that sort of feeling is, what the responsibilities are, and especially with the Town Board of Lodi, I never felt like there were politics involved. There was never the left, the right, Republican, or Democrat, and that’s what a school board member needs to be–you need to be nonpartisan and it is about what is best for the district, for the kids, for the teachers, and all of that.
And it’s just something that I’ve wanted to get back into and here I am. And really, people that know me–what you see is what you get. I’m not out for any hidden agenda or anything like that, I just want to be open and honest and do what’s best for…really it’s our community, our kids, our teachers, all of them, which is a large community considering how many places we pull from. It’s not just Lodi, it’s Dane, and Arlington, and Dekorra, and all the surrounding that we pull just a little bit.
What do you see as the primary challenge for students at this time?
I’m trying to look back at my kids as well, and there are some hard things to get through in school, when it comes to school–like middle school. Middle school was a real struggle for one of my kids: their bodies are changing, their minds aren’t developed yet, you sort of jump the gun to thinking you’re an adult, but you’re not and adult and you’re not even really a teenager yet. I have heard–and I have experienced it with my kids–that bullying can be a real issue and it needs to be a real…there’s so much to school. You go to school, you learn your subjects, you have interactions with people–kids, adults–that’s also a big part of school, I feel, those personal interactions.
Along with the schooling, you could say, the learning, that’s part of an individual learning and growing to be the best individual they can be–hopefully. And part of that is their experiences. And you want the best experience for them.
I think as we moved through the district with our kids, every time we moved to a new school–from the primary to the elementary, to the middle and high–every time we’ve made that transition I’ve thought, ‘Gosh, this is the best school,’ and then it was the next one, ‘Gosh, these are great teachers and EAs, principals and secretaries and all of that, and then the next school is even better for them.
As a side note, I think we’ve lost some really good teachers and EAs, not just because of the retirement, but because they’ve left the district for whatever reason it may be. I know some of it has to do with what the district pays the teachers. I know that’s on the low end, and we need to invest in them. We need to invest in the teachers and we need to invest in the kids.
COVID still kind of lingers there, but that was a huge timeframe where they were in school virtually, and of course that was all new–what do you do? And getting through that and then getting them back on track. Are we there yet? I don’t know. I think getting them back to, you could say, what was lost during that time as well.
What is the biggest challenge for teachers?
I was raised in a home, and my husband was as well, that respect is key. You respect your elders, whether it is someone who is five years, 20, 30, however long. And how you are as a person, your character, you need to treat people with respect.
I’m not saying this as something necessarily in the Lodi School District. Because my kids are out of the district I can’t really say this to that extent, but I think in general in society, whether it’s local or larger in the United States, I think there is a bit of a lack of respect at times. Whether it is the upbringing, or is it social media…I didn’t grow up with electronics. Computers were just coming out when I was in school. By high school we had computers, but I didn’t have the iPhones, the immediate information right then, right there, whether it is Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, all that stuff.
It can be a great thing, but it can also be a really scary thing at times, and maybe not used appropriately.
How do you look at where district currently stands in the progress of the post-COVID era?
I hope that we’re at the tail end of it where we can really get back to having the kids learn what they need to learn…That didn’t come out right. There are some kids that do great with distance learning–my daughter, she’s great at it. My oldest son, he was at the UW-Stevens Point when COVID hit and he couldn’t do it, he couldn’t do the virtual learning, it just was not for him. Fortunately, he’s back at school and he’s so close to graduating.
But how long was that, a year and a half? I, for one, need to be there. I’m a hands-on learner. And both of my sons are hands-on learners. Just getting back–I think we’re getting there, are we 100% there yet? I’m not sure. There’s always this whisper of COVID and you see things in the news and is it here or is it elsewhere…I really hope that we don’t ever have to go through anything like that again.
I don’t know how I would have done it if my kids were still in school. Would high school have been easier than the real little primary kids? Maybe, maybe not. But there’s just that break of trying to get back into a structure and a schedule, and I think we’re getting there.
Even with the Medical Advisory Board, they’ve sort of kept with their track of we’ll keep doing what we’re doing and we’ll go from there. I think we’re getting there.
Given factors of inflation, stagnant levels of state public school funding, and expiring federal COVID relief funds, many school district administrators (for example in Poynette and DeForest among others) have referred to a looming "fiscal cliff," what is the responsibility of board members in such an environment?
I think as board members they’re approving or disapproving of what is spent. I’ve gone through the expenses that come through, and I’ll be honest that I was going to be a CPA and I’m glad that I’m in healthcare, but being fiscally responsible is important.
I’m interested, and I haven’t asked, but I will be, whether it is to [Superintendent] Vince [Breunig] or [District Business Services Manager] Brent [Richter], what is the spending limit? Whether it is a teacher, whether it is a principal, or Brent or Vince themselves. At what point does a spending item–something that they’re going to spend money on–at what point does that need to go to the board?
Obviously there are things that a teacher is buying supplies for a class, or maybe it is one of the school secretaries ordering supplies and that sort of thing, but those big ticket items, where is the limit on that and how is that being monitored?
Even small things can add up, I get that too. And I know that there are different funds in the district that can be spent on different things, so I will be completely honest and up-front that I don’t know a whole lot about it–with the budgeting, and the funding, and what goes where, and that sort of thing–I’m eager to learn. And I just, as a taxpayer, I live in the Town of Lodi and I got hit for 18% equalized value last year. This year I got hit because the Town of Lodi got reassessed and my assessment went up 62%. I was thankful that the referendum didn’t hit me as hard as I thought it was going to, but still, I know other people that it did.
As a board member, you’re also a taxpayer in the district and are you spending the money–whether it is the taxpayers, the referendum, or the state, it doesn’t matter where it comes from–are you spending appropriately, correctly, in the best interest for the district itself, which I think there’s some looking into that.
I have heard from a couple people in the community–and I’m sure you’ve seen it too on a particular Facebook group–why are we spending so much more than similar districts in the area per student? Why is that?
I think there’s a lot to learn for someone who’s new versus someone like Adam or Barb, who are running for re-election. They know way more than I do on that. But I couldn’t run my household…there’s only so much money I can spend. If I get in such a pinch, what do I need to cut back on in order to pay for something else that is a necessity, versus a want. I think those things are key as well–needs and wants–and I totally get the wants, because I have them in my house.
In a recent board meeting a discussion regarding a School Board Association resolution recommending "voter education" be included in curriculum. Although the resolution focused on the process of voting and elections, as opposed to partisan politics, the subject sparked quick responses from board members of concerns regarding public perceptions and 'keeping politics out of the classroom. What do you feel is a board member's responsibility in terms of 'keeping politics out of the classroom?’
As a board member you have to be nonpartisan, but the process of voting and how voting is done, if that’s what they were talking about, with that–again, I said that I sped-read it–that sort of thing to me is one of those life lessons. There are kids who are turning 18 in high school–how do you vote? My kids ask me about insurance all the time. They had–it used to be financial literacy and I don’t know if they call it that anymore–that’s a huge thing that kids need to learn–how to buy a house, how to spend your money, how insurance works, how to do budgeting, once you’re an adult and even before you’re living on your own.
But the basics of voting and the process, I think that is important for people to learn. If politics are being brought into it, you need to have all sides. Now are there just two sides? No, I think there are several other sides to just the Republicans and the Democrats…There was that Texas guy Perot…Bernie Sanders is more of a libertarian than others. If you bring it in, you have to bring it all in and learn about it, not necessarily push one side or the other. I think you need to learn from all of it, but I think they do some of that in the history classes from my recollection of my kids taking history classes in high school. Voting itself, I think that’s important, just like the financial literacy is important.
The process of voting can be difficult for some people. Maybe your parents never voted. My parents, when I was a kid, I remember going with them when I was little–just seeing that and I grew up with that. And not everybody does and not everybody knows how to. The process of voting itself is not a partisan issue.
Given that factors on all sides in curriculum including history and social studies, state funding determined by the legislature in Madison, and board members being elected officials, among others, is it a reasonable expectation for board members to be entirely apolitical?
When you are sitting at that table as a board member, you have to be. That is your job. You can’t bring a side into it. Any side. It has to be nonpartisan, period. That’s what you are as a board member.
Personally can you be something else? Absolutely. But sitting at that table, you have to be a nonpartisan person.
If you haven’t noticed, I am a big rule follower. That’s the way I was brought up. When it comes to things like that, it’s black and white, there’s no gray in between…for me, the way I was raised. And that’s what it says, you have to be a nonpartisan and that’s what it is.
What are your plans for the next few weeks?
Well, I am working on trying to get a little Facebook page going, and like I said, with some of the budgeting things, trying to get in touch with Vince and Brent, with some of that, trying to understand it a little bit more. And just letting people know, ‘Hey, this is who I am.’ People who know me…what you see is what you get with me. When I was at Good Samaritan I remember saying, I worked for a company that was called Good Samaritan Society, well, Good Samaritan is not just the name of a company, to me it’s a way of life and it’s the way I want to live my life, being a good person, doing the right thing, and as a school board member, if I am fortunate enough to get to that position, do my best to do what is right for the kids, the teachers, the community, and all of that.