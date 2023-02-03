We spoke to each of the candidates for two available seats on Lodi School District's Board of Education in this year's April 4 election with a primary on Feb. 21. Although answers could not be presented in full in our print edition, we also present the full transcript of each candidate interview here.
Susan Goethel
Why run for school board?
Mike and I have lived in Lodi for the past 28 years and we have three kids who went through the Lodi School System, our oldest utilizing an IEP (individualized education program, for students with disabilities). So we saw, truly, what it takes for a success story for a person with pretty significant special needs. He had an amazing team here in Lodi with his assistant and with all of his teachers and he thrived because of that.
Then we had a set of twins that were in the big class of twins that graduated in 2018, and while they didn’t have an IEP, they utilized and took the AP (advanced placement) classes and did a whole bunch of extracurriculars. And they also had the benefit of working with incredible teachers and school staff. And I’m at the point in life that I have time, and I would like to give back and be a contributing member for the school.
When the kids were little, I used to volunteer all the way up to when when the didn’t want me anymore, through probably early middle school and then stopped because [the kids] no longer wanted me there, which makes sense.
Do you have any other professional or group affiliations?
I was on the board for the Columbia County Health and Human Services and I fulfilled the role of a person who cares for and lives with a disabled family member. I was on that board, I’m going to guess, approximately 10 years. I’d have to check with them to find out exactly what my time was, but it was a substantial amount of time. And that board...I didn’t really realize what I was in for, because I thought I was just going to be on a board to talk about living with a person with special needs, but I really was a contributing member and they looked to me for answers at different times on things and it was a lot, but it was really fulfilling.
What is your relationship to the district prior to the current context of running for school board?
Really, it was the three kids going through the school system and then I realized…because of Sawyer, both my husband and I–but primarily me, because he was our primary breadwinner–I spent a lot of time in the schools volunteering with the twins and with Sawyer, our oldest.
What do you see as the responsibility of school board members?
I see a school board member as a person who listens to the people that voted for them and brings that back to the board to discuss and then to help guide and to lead the school in decisions. Board members all need to get along, but they also need to be open and to listen to different opinions, different ways of thought, and then come together to make a good decision for the district and the kids that are in it.
What do you point to in your previous work as reflecting your passions and approach to the board?
I’m all about the kids and supporting the staff, so the things that I’m most passionate about are having the kids succeed and do well after school. I feel like all of the schooling years in Lodi are preparing them for success in life afterwards. And I’m passionate about helping the kids to whatever it be after school, whether it be secondary education, whether it be going right into the workforce, having them be very sound and secure in who they are as they go into the next chapter of their lives.
What do you see as the primary challenge for students at this time?
I think that the challenges for students right now…a big one for me is social media. In my day there was no such thing as social media, so that wasn’t an issue, and while I think it can be a very useful and wonderful thing, it also is a very dangerous thing. And I think to keep our kids as grounded as possible, and know how to navigate through social media in an appropriate way will set them up for success later.
I think mental health is also a really serious issue right now, that we really, really need to identify students that are at risk and need to do everything we can to support them and have them be able to come out as strong as possible.
What do you see as the primary challenge for teachers now?
Prior to COVID, I think teachers, just dealing with all the social media and mental health, also that comes along with having students in school, I think is really tough. I think they really had to utilize every resource that they had to make it through the COVID years and now coming out of it, I think we lost some good teachers during that time and that is not a good place to be. We want them to feel supported feel that the community is always 100% behind them.
How do you look at the board members’ responsibilities in terms of developing curriculum?
To me, I would hope that the curriculum committee would be comprised of the people that understand curriculum the most. I think we need to listen to the teachers and research it and figure out as a team what the best curriculum is for the kids. So it needs to be kind of a joint effort with everybody involved.
How do you look at the school district in terms of where we are in the journey through the COVID era?
This was all uncharted waters for everybody and I think the schools did the best they could for what they didn’t know going into all of this. I think the schools did figure out that we absolutely need to have kids in school and the academic slide that happened–I don’t know that you could have done a whole lot about it–but it wasn’t okay. I think they figured out, and you can kind of see it with snow days and in other districts I see are doing virtual learning those days, but Lodi is not doing that. And I think that is so wise, because I feel like they know that they need their kids in school–that it’s best for everyone to have the kids present in school. I think that was the biggest they that they learned, and it was pretty crucial, through the whole process.
Given factors of inflation, stagnant levels of state public school funding, and expiring federal COVID relief funds, many school district administrators (for example in Poynette and DeForest among others) have referred to a looming "fiscal cliff," what is the responsibility of board members in such an environment?
I think that we have to be very careful in fiscal spending and I think we need to look at the resources we already have, be it land or buildings, and make sure that we’re not overspending or assuming that we’re not going to have money coming from federal or state availability for funds. I think we almost have to assume that could dry up at any time, so just being fiscally responsible and looking at what we already have and how we can utilize both of those things, buildings and land.
In a recent board meeting a discussion regarding a School Board Association resolution recommending "voter education" be included in curriculum. Although the resolution focused on the process of voting and elections, as opposed to partisan politics, the subject sparked quick responses from board members of concerns regarding public perceptions and 'keeping politics out of the classroom. What do you feel is a board member's responsibility in terms of 'keeping politics out of the classroom?'
I view the board as non-partisan to begin with, and I feel like you need to be able to listen to both sides, and discuss both sides, and I would hope that we can do that in the classroom for our kids. My twins and my oldest son all had a specific teacher–I’m not going to name who it is, but he was able to talk to them about politics and they could not figure out which side of the aisle this man sat on. And I found that to be amazing and wonderful, because it allowed all of my kids to be critical thinkers and make up their own minds. So I think we need to be able to discuss it, but it needs to be information on both sides so they can come out of this with critical thinking and making a sound educated decision.
Given that factors on all sides in curriculum including history and social studies, state funding determined by the legislature in Madison, and board members being elected officials, among others, is it a reasonable expectation for board members to be entirely apolitical?
I think if you can’t be, then you probably shouldn’t sit on the board. I feel like you have to be able to not have a wall up to opposing thought. You have to be able to put that aside and listen to both sides of every situation.
What are you up to for the next couple weeks?
My plans for the next couple weeks are going to be to get out campaigning a little bit, because the primary is coming fast.