We spoke to each of the candidates for two available seats on Lodi School District's Board of Education in this year's April 4 election with a primary on Feb. 21. Although answers could not be presented in full in our print edition, we also present the full transcript of each candidate interview here.
Barb Beyer
Current Profession?
Director of Special Education and Student Services
Other memberships and affiliations?
WCASS - Wisconsin Council of Administrators of Special Services
What is your relationship to the district outside the current context?
I have three children who were all students of Lodi from 2010. And I still have one son who is still in high school. And before I was on the Lodi School Board I was on the OSC (Ouisconsing School of Collaboration) governance board and was president of that for a year, before I got elected to the school board.
Why do you want to run again?
My whole life–my whole career–has been about education and providing students, and kids, what they need to be contributing citizens of society. Education is what I know, it’s what I do. And I want to make sure that I have my kids have the best opportunities in Lodi, and so I think my profession just naturally leads to wanting to help be a part of that for our school district too.
And I think being on the governance board for the OSC charter school board, and just enjoying that and being passionate about that school, I wanted to serve in a larger capacity for the whole district.
What is the responsibility of members of the school board to the district and the community?
To help govern the school district and to do what is best for kids–to make sure we’re providing everything we can to give our students and our children the best opportunities and the best education to prepare them to go forward in life.
What would you point to in your experience as representing what you’re particularly proud of or passionate about?
I think that we are such a high achieving district, so that we are providing the curriculum, the programming, and the opportunities for our kids to have high success, not only academically, but in all areas. We have really wonderful sports programs, we have wonderful music programs, we have great forensics, and mock trial…I feel like our kids have a lot of opportunities to really develop into well-rounded adults.
I’m really proud that for a small community the opportunities that our kids have at school and even just to explore the world. I don’t know a lot of towns our size that offer the foreign exchange trips and the things that we do. I feel like we really prepare our kids to move on and out into the world as adults.
I think we’ve done a great job in the last several years of bringing in administrators and teaching staff and support staff that really make all of that possible…And to keep the great staff that we have.
What do you see as the primary challenge for students at this time?
Overall, I just think there is a lot of societal issues that all kids, and people in general, are dealing with post-COVID: re-integrating into social circles in society–we were all pretty isolated–coming out of that and having any after-effects–depression, anxiety. I think in general across the board for kids and adults, we’re seeing a pretty big uptick in those kinds of mental health issues for a variety of reasons. So I think that’s probably one of them for kids, just to navigate those things.
What do you see as the primary challenge for teachers?
I think it’s hard to nail it down to one thing. I’ve been a teacher and it is very multi-faceted, and I think probably more-so than people on the outside realize. Time–having the time to accomplish everything that they are expected to do–that is up there. Meeting the needs of very diverse populations of students is very difficult, and just making sure that we are meeting all those needs and not just their academic needs–their physical needs, their social needs, their mental and emotional needs. It’s a really difficult balancing act.
How do you look at the board’s responsibility in terms of developing curriculum?
We’re not the curriculum experts. I don’t know that it is our job to develop the curriculum, that the administrators’ jobs, that’s the superintendent’s job, that’s why we have a curriculum instruction director. Our role is to, when they bring us the information, because they’re the experts in curriculum and they’re the ones who have done the research on the curriculum, is like the final authorization–making sure that yes, they have done their due diligence with curriculum.
So typically when you [as an educator] are looking at a new curriculum, most time you will go and meet with several representatives that will present to you and you will choose two or three that you think are the best and you’ll do a pilot program in your school. And you’ll take data and you’ll see how it fits in your program and then when that happens, it will go to approval and it comes to us. As far as us choosing or directing curriculum, that’s not our role. We hire the best people we can to do that and that’s their job. Our job is to–almost like a checkpoint–make sure they’ve done their job with due diligence and chosen the best curriculum that they can and to approve that.
How do you look at where the district is now in the current phase of post-COVID?
I think we came through COVID and came out of COVID quite well. I’m really proud of our staff who really, overnight, became virtual teachers and it’s not a skill set that you’re taught in that amount of time. Teachers are not inherently having the skills to be virtual teachers, so to rise up to that challenge and making it work to the level that we did, is commendable, because that wasn’t the case for everybody. And for them to jump in and be 100% invested to make it work for kids, was super impressive.
I think our staff, like I said, weathered that extremely well, which I think did not create a gap that we couldn’t fill back in. It’s been a process to fill those gaps and reintegrate back into school, but I feel like the staff are super invested in making sure that any loss that did happen gets remediated and we continue to grow. So the amount of analysis that goes on with data, and academic data, and where kids are performing, and then they are taking that data and creating programs to fill in the gaps where they are needed.
For example the phonics work that has taken the place in the Primary School over the past couple years, because that was a need. And the great growth that they’ve made in that area. And the elementary has seen that they have needs in that area and bridging that gap between the primary school and the elementary school so that continuity is there and the kids are continuing to get that phonics instruction and grow their reading skills.
I think there is a lot of collaboration going on between the buildings, making sure that kids continue to grow and those needs are met in a continuous way, which I think is a really great thing that we’re doing.
Given factors of inflation, stagnant levels of state public school funding, and expiring federal COVID relief funds, many school district administrators (for example in Poynette and DeForest among others) have referred to a looming "fiscal cliff," what is the responsibility of board members in such an environment?
School funding, I think, is a lot more complicated than people realize. There are so many levels to it and it’s not as black-and-white as people think. So, one, 100% school districts and school board, we need to be the oversight for being fiscally responsible. And we are. We passed the referendum and inflation is definitely hitting some of that, and now we’re making sure that we’re staying within those boundaries of that money for that referendum. So it’s a constant ongoing discussion of, ‘How do we make it work with the funds that we have?’
It’s that making sure that we’re fiscally responsible and making those tough decisions, and having those tough conversations. I think that has to be paired with that we have to advocate for our schools and our districts for state funding. The current state funding formula doesn’t work. It needs to be overhauled and revamped, so we need to do that kind of advocacy work at that state government level to help get that fixed.
In a recent board meeting a discussion regarding a School Board Association resolution recommending "voter education" be included in curriculum. Although the resolution focused on the process of voting and elections, as opposed to partisan politics, the subject sparked quick responses from board members of concerns regarding public perceptions and 'keeping politics out of the classroom. What do you feel is a board member's responsibility in terms of 'keeping politics out of the classroom?’
We recently, within this last year’s board cycle, did write a ‘controversial topics’ policy, which gives guidance to our staff of how to teach controversial topics within a classroom. And a lot of those controversial topics are political topics, or not political topics, but politicized topics–societal issues that people take up political sides of. They need to be taught to our kids, but how do we do that without imparting political prejudice. So I think that was a really good step in trying to navigate…have those discussions and guide those discussions and give staff guidance on how that happens within the classrooms.
It’s knowing that these issues are going to come up and we need to be driven by policies and procedures rather than our own free thoughts, and so making sure that we have those things in place to do that.
Given that factors on all sides in curriculum including history and social studies, state funding determined by the legislature in Madison, and board members being elected officials, among others, is it a reasonable expectation for board members to be entirely apolitical?
It’s trying to keep policy out of a political environment, right? It comes down to that we have to be non-political in a political environment. So yes, I would say that it is reasonable and expected. When we come together as a group, in a meeting or to make decisions, we have to leave our own political feelings or affiliations behind us–we have to check it at the door. Is it possible for anybody to completely, always remove that? I don’t know. I don’t know any area or any part of society there’s anybody who is 100% not political at some point in time.
But it’s about us coming into meetings informed, with no predeterminations in our mind of how we’re going to decide on a situation, or a decision that we have to make. And sitting there during the meeting as that open-minded, unbiased person, listening to every single person’s input and opinions and from all of that, casting your decisions based on what was discussed at the meeting, not on what you brought to the meeting from the outside.
What do you have planned for the next few weeks?
You know what? I’m available to anyone who wants to have conversations and ask me my stance and positions. Otherwise, not a whole lot. I feel like what you see is what you get. So if you know me as a board member that’s who I am and that’s who I’m going to continue to be. I don’t have any plans to go knocking on doors or anything. If you are invested in this decision of who should be on the school board, and you’ve taken the time to get to know me as a member…or if not, feel free to reach out to me and I’d be more than happy to talk.