We spoke to each of the candidates for two available seats on Lodi School District's Board of Education in this year's April 4 election with a primary on Feb. 21. Although answers could not be presented in full in our print edition, we also present the full transcript of each candidate interview here.
H. Adam Steinberg
Current profession?
Artist/scientist, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Story Form Science, artforscience
Outside the current context, what is your relationship to the school district?
When my oldest daughter got into kindergarten, Mrs. Peterson–long since retired–got all the parents to attend, had clipboards for signups, and literally put the clipboard in front of each parent and said, ‘What are you signing up for?’
So here’s me a professional at the UW-Madison and I’m all over the country, and I’m like, ‘Wait, I have to sign up for something? I have to do something? My time is spent at work and in Madison doing all that other stuff.’ And so I took one of the clipboards and was like, ‘I’ll sign up for this.’ And then I came in with Mrs. Peterson and thought, ‘This is easy, this is what parents should be doing. They should be part of their schools and their school district.’ She was the one that changed my attitude and turned everything around.
My daughter went on to first grade and then second grade and third grade, and different teachers would say, ‘Hey, would you like to volunteer for this?’ And so I used time–I would take vacation time–and I would use it in the schools. And it was amazing to be part of our schools.
OSC–our charter school–was not there at the time. And [Lodi Elementary School teacher] Luke Kloberdanz, who is an amazing man and a great guy, came to me when my daughter was in his class and said, ‘I have this weird idea, I want to change how school is taught. Why don’t we do it through projects?’ And people were like, ‘Projects? What’s a project?’
So I volunteered and took his advanced kids–the kids who had all their work done and had nothing to do–and I formed these groups with them and donated a lot of time, and I said, ‘Let’s do projects. What are you interested in as a student?’ They came up with, ‘I’m interested in engineering,’ and ‘I’m interested in raising chicks,’ ‘I’m interested in this,’ ‘I’m interested in trebuchets’...all kinds of things. And so I said, ‘Okay, let’s do a project on that.’
And it wasn’t me telling them what to do, it was, ‘Well, what do you know about that?’ ‘Well, I don’t know anything about that.’ ‘Well, let’s go to the Internet and try to find out,’ – trying to teach them how to be self-sufficient and how to run the thing on their own.
So this was the basis of, ‘Can we make a charter school run that is project-based?’ This was the exploration of, ‘What is a project and how does it work?’
I did that and then Chris McNeil and Luke Kloberdanz…Grace was there and Carly wasn’t there yet…and Ally Stone was the other one…they were all teachers at the time who were thinking about being a part of this. And so we got together and looked at these project and what they were doing and how they were doing it, and it was like, ‘We could make this work, this could be a thing.’
And so the grants started writing and other people began coming in, and that school got adopted and made into a thing. After that school became a thing, I was on their board and I was on their board for 10 years or something, but it was all digital–it was all computerized–so there was nobody at the school district who knew that stuff to support that stuff. And so they had 90 or 100 iPads and they were like, ‘We don’t know what to do with these.’ So I came in and formatted them all and assigned them to all the kids, put all the software on there and all the apps on there, kept track of who was in and who was out–and I did that for years. Because they had no one else to do that, because OSC was not my idea: it was Luke Kloberdanz’s and Chris McNeil’s and other people’s, but it was such a great thing that I had to support it and I had to put my time in to make that thing work and go into the future. So I was more than willing to do that.
The chick project that those advanced kids did…I had them build the incubator. I got all the supplies and they built it and then they raised chicks. That is now a regular, every year, fourth grade project. We’ve turned it into an embryology project, so they learn about embryology and how organisms develop from egg to young adulthood. And so they learn about embryology and I come in and I give a talk and we do an interactive, they dissect an egg…and everybody thinks that an egg is a shell a white and a yolk–three pieces–but there are actually nine parts and these kids actually find all nine parts, and they’re like, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t know that, this is amazing.’ They love it. And then they incubate the chicks, they take care of them and they hatch and they read stories to them, they do reports about them, they do journal entries about them–it’s part of their learning.
And then High School started science club, and that was right up my alley, so I was like, ‘Hey, can I be a part of your science club?’ And it was student led, so I said, ‘I’ll just sit in the back and if you need something or you have a question, I’ll be happy to answer.’ Because I know researchers all over the world, I tell people, ‘If you need science stuff, I can help you with that.’
Students ran it for a while, and it’s hard to do stuff like that, it’s hard to run a club, and it started to dissolve. So I started raising up what I was doing as they were lowering what they were doing, and then it turned into that I run Science Club. And again, my mantra of teaching and my way of doing things is never, ‘Adam says this,’ or ‘Adam does this,’ it’s, ‘What would you want to do? What is your interest? What would you like to see?’ And then I make that happen for them.
So on the inservice days, I take all of Science Club to real science. I use my contacts and I get them to a bench, so they’re doing real science at a bench, or behind the scenes in some professor’s lab, or going on some tour of some big thing, that is what we do on those days off.
And one of my oldest kids, who is going to graduate this May, she just came in and spoke to Science Club this last week and spoke about her process of what was important to her at Lodi High School, what did she use, how did she get into this college, and then she was doing undergraduate research that I helped her get into in entomology, and now she’s going to go on to being a grad student. All through Science Club–according to her, not me. And there’s many other ones, in astronomy and in physics, robotics, who have graduated and moved on. And so my goal is to make new scientists, and it’s actually happening. It’s so satisfying, but it takes a lot of time. And I am happy to give all of that.
But that’s my journey–outside the school board–through the school system. I have dedicated 17 years of volunteerism, whatever the school system needs. They call me and I’m right there. I never say no to them.
And I’ll continue doing that, whether I’m on the board or not.
Why do you want to run again?
Because one person cannot do anything in a school district and that is good. You have an idea, an administrator has an idea, a teacher has an idea, a board member…you need to build a coalition. It has to be a proven thing. You can’t just walk in and say, ‘Let’s do this,’ right? It has to be backed up by data and science and curriculum, and someone has to drive it. So if you propose some new thing like OSC, I can’t make OSC run. Those teachers had to say, yes, we’re willing to do that stuff and administrators have to be a part of it–you have to build a team.
So, I have done that many, many, many times at the Lodi School District. iPads and Chromebooks—every student has an iPad and a Chromebook–when I came, we were using seven-year-old computers in labs. And teachers were like, ‘It’s too hard–they’re too slow. The kids go in and hit start and wait five minutes.’ It’s ridiculous and I’m like, ‘Why can’t every individual kid have a machine?’ and they said, ‘It’s too expensive. Can’t. There’s just absolutely no way.’
So again, you had to build that whole coalition: teachers had to be on board, administrators had to be on board. We ended up saving $50,000 a year by leasing this equipment–these iPads and Chromebooks–instead of buying 7-year-old computers and putting them in labs. And all those lab spaces got freed up for other stuff.
So why would I want to run? To continue to do stuff like that. To continue to innovate and to continue to drive this school district forward.
The other part is that you have to look to the past, because you need to get to the future. So what resources do you have today, who’s there today, what people, what staff, what administrators–how are you going to take knowledge of the past, and get it to the future? Because those kids need to get to the future. When they graduate, the future is different from what we’re planning. So guiding that stuff, that is the best part of being on the board.
What is the responsibility of a school board member?
I just had this discussion in the Monday board meeting. Board members have no power–zero–unless they are in a public meeting. That is the only place a school board member may act as a school board member. Sitting here, I technically am a school board member, but I have no power as a school board member. You have to be in a public meeting.
The responsibility is to oversee the school district. So things are always happening: there are state mandates, there are federal mandates, there is teachers’ input coming in, and curriculum changes, the funding from the state is changing all the time, the policies that need to be written and re-written and changed over time, the budgeting process, what are we spending money on and when are we spending that money and how, and today is referendums and unfortunately we’re never going to get away from referendums it is just the way the state legislature has set it up, and so making all of that work over time, those are a whole bunch of board responsibilities.
What would you point to in your past work as reflecting your approach and passions therein?
It is definitely building coalitions–that is 100% it. Acting independently is not something that you do. You have to bring everybody together and sometimes it’s not your idea, it’s an idea from a teacher, and admin, or whatever it is, and you’re like, ‘Yes, that is the way forward to the future,’ and so how can we support that, how can we get everybody on board with that, how do you bring a curriculum in, how do you bring a teacher in?
Angie Griffith would probably not mind me saying this thing: She wanted to become a math specialist in the primary school and that is an A+ to Angie for saying she wants to take all this extra education and figure this out and become that person, but that costs money. The benefit is amazing, and if we have someone like that in our school district, that is great, because she can teach other teachers and work on curriculum and that stuff, but we don’t have any policy for that, we don’t have anything set up for that kind of thing. So it was like, let’s get everybody on board, let’s not let this thing pass. What do we need to change and what do we need to move this forward?
STEM (science technology engineering and math) is another thing–we call it STEAM (science technology engineering art and math). There was no STEAM, it had to be made, it had to be created. And so I was the driver behind that–again, not by myself. Let me make that very, very clear, you can’t do anything as an individual. But building that coalition, we now have K-12 STEM, or STEAM, where kids are learning coding. Our entire world is driven by code, everything we do is driven by code. Reading, writing, and arithmetic…and coding. It’s like the fourth thing. It’s the most important thing that people can learn, because the whole world is driven by code. So we now have that K-12. It could be more robust, it could be bigger and it could be better, but it is there now. And it couldn’t be there without the leadership that made that happen.
What do you see as the primary challenge for students these days?
It’s that future. It’s that thing right there. Again, I’m too far out and I need to reel myself back in, that no one is talking about AI in schools. Artificial Intelligence is taking over the world, and I don’t want to sound like a crackpot, you can look at it and see, it is so advanced and it advances so quickly that the people developing it can’t keep up with it. That’s the problem. And that is their future. Coding and AI is their future, and we are not, in my opinion, meeting enough of that challenge. They’re going to have to pick that up in secondary education. And we are trying–we are trying in K-12–but it’s not enough. That’s the biggest fear that I have for students: are they going to be able to understand the world they’re inheriting?
What do you see as the primary challenge for teachers?
Like it or not, teachers’ salaries have been moved to operational referendums. We do not have enough money to fund the teachers that we have with the budget that we get from the state. It has to come from taxpayers now. And the state kept cutting, cutting, cutting, and the state came to us and said, ‘Go run a referendum.’ So that is now there. We’re going to have to change from a non-recurring to a recurring at some point–it’s just the way it is unless something magical happens with the state legislature this year with funding. They have, what, a $7 billion surplus or something? They could change all that, they have the power.
I would also add that the reason that they have the $7 billion surplus is because they haven’t been paying schools money. They have not been paying the Town of Lodi money or the City of Lodi…they have not been changing that and so it’s staying at the state level. They should have been funneling that back out to the cities, the counties, the townships, and the schools.
What are board members’ responsibilities in terms of developing curriculum?
None. Zero. That is not what board members do. We have a director of curriculum, an amazing guy. When Nick Karls came on, the entire school district changed. It was just phenomenal. And if you’ve ever been to committees with him, or support meetings, you can tell that he is the driver with the rest of the administrators.
Nick doesn’t do anything on his own. He goes to teachers and surveys them, he works with teachers directly–this is why he is so wonderful, because he is not making the decisions. He is using what these students need, what teachers need, how teachers do this, how are they going to do this, how did they do this, how are we going to administer this, how are we going to pay for this–he’s factoring all those pieces and parts. And then he’s telling everybody–he’s telling the teachers, he’s telling the administrators, he’s telling the board members–keeping everyone informed about it. He’s truly an amazing guy. We are so fortunate to have him. If he ever needed a letter of recommendation, it would be outstanding and glowing, because he does such a good job.
How do we define where the district is in the current post-COVID era we’re in?
My perspective–I can only speak for myself–is that there was clearly a loss with students. There was a big chunk of students who clearly excelled: they went off the charts because they no longer had the stress, they no longer had that one-to-one interaction, and they did phenomenally. They were not happy that we changed back to in-person. But the vast majority of students there was a learning loss, that’s for sure.
Again Nick Karl– not he himself, but through his programming—evaluated every single student: what did they lose and where are they at? He put them in tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3, and then what are we going to do to bring tier 1 up to tier 3? What are we going to do to bring tier 2 up to tier 3? What are we going to do with tier 3? How are we going to make all of that learning loss come back and how are we going to achieve that?
Again, every year we evaluate students, but not to the level that we did after COVID. If you look at the report cards–I hate report cards, just in general I’m not a report card kind of guy, I don’t believe you regurgitate things for a test, that’s not what learning is all about –but you can see a reflection of that learning loss being gained back by the students. They are all coming back because we are focusing on all that stuff. We are not letting it slide. We are not letting it go.
So we’re coming back on that. We got our referendum passed–yay, thank you public, thank you. Other districts did not have that at the time they had it. We thought it was hard to get it passed at that time, but we were incredibly fortunate, because as the inflation rate rose, we were able to cover that and the other districts were not. So they have their fiscal cliffs and they are all going to in referendums and in deep trouble, but we are going to have to find money to pay teachers next year though.
Because the CPI is going to go up–it already is up. I don’t know how we’re going to do it, but hopefully the state will come through with some funding. So that funding part is sort of okay, but the referendum that we passed had ‘operational’ and it also had ‘maintenance and facilities.’ Those bids are coming in high, because inflation is making them higher. And so we’re looking at how we can pare back those things–still get them done, but get them done within the budget that local taxpayers gave us.
Given factors of inflation, stagnant levels of state public school funding, and expiring federal COVID relief funds, many school district administrators (for example in Poynette and DeForest among others) have referred to a looming "fiscal cliff," what is the responsibility of board members in such an environment?
As I mentioned in the previous question, we’re not immune to it, but we’re safer, we’re in a better place than other ones, but we still have some of the issues. The best thing that school board members can do is talk to the local reps–Assembly and Senate district people–and inform them: this is what’s going on.
Because if you look at Assembly members and Senate members at the state, they have to think about roads, they have to think about taxing everything we purchase, they have to think about so many different things and schools is just one little thing for them. And so you have to get out and inform these people about this stuff. They’re sitting on that $7 billion, and we have to tell them that they have to give some of that to schools.
If you look at the funding, it’s just going down, down, down, down. So they’re giving us less, less, less, so even though they give us money, they say, ‘Here’s a whole bunch of money, but you can’t raise the levy limit,’ and so it goes right back to the taxpayers as a refund. And so it’s like, ‘Okay, you gave us money, but we didn’t get a dime of it.’ Anyway, the timing and the power is there for them to change it right now, whatever they decide.
In a recent board meeting a discussion regarding a School Board Association resolution recommending "voter education" be included in curriculum. Although the resolution focused on the process of voting and elections, as opposed to partisan politics, the subject sparked quick responses from board members of concerns regarding public perceptions and 'keeping politics out of the classroom. What do you feel is a board member's responsibility in terms of 'keeping politics out of the classroom?’
So again…that was a proposal for WASB State Convention and had nothing to do with our school district and nothing to do with our classrooms.
Politics is not entering into the classroom now. If you talk to the teachers, and people do talk to the teachers about this…and talking to the students too…ask students if that teacher is right, left, Republican, Democrat…and you will get a whole smattering of answers from the students. And the reason you get that smattering of answers, is because that teacher purposefully presents information in a way that they can’t tell what they are.
They will literally have this collection of stuff that students can pick from–and everything is in there–and if students pick ‘this,’ then it is what they talk about. The next students pick ‘this,’ and that is what they talk about. And so they go out of their way to do ‘fair and balanced’ and they couldn’t care less, because there is no such thing as ‘wrong’ and there is no such thing as ‘right,’ this is what’s out there.
And so addressing what is out there, is the thing to do, not ‘you need to learn this’ or ‘you need to learn that.’ You need to learn what’s going on in the world, that’s what you need to learn. And so they freely let their students pick that stuff.
As you note from the recording, I literally said that voter registration needs to be nonpartisan, and that’s what we’ve done in the past: here is how you vote, here is a ballot, you don’t need to be afraid when you walk in that door, here’s registration. It’s a mechanical thing, not political in any way at all.
Given that factors on all sides in curriculum including history and social studies, state funding determined by the legislature in Madison, and board members being elected officials, among others, is it a reasonable expectation for board members to be entirely apolitical?
I think it is impossible to be in a political vacuum. People are people, and they are exposed to all sorts of stuff. So to sit and home and say, ‘I’m not going to listen to this, and I’m not going to listen to this,’ that just doesn’t exist. The trick is not letting that influence your decisions.
Looking at our last meeting where we did our board evaluation, you can’t make your decisions before you get into that board room. Your only power is when you with that board in that meeting. You need to reserve your decisions to when you get in her and hear whatever the information is. That’s why I brought that up, because I thought some of the numbers were low, I thought, ‘this has got to be fours across the board, you can’t make a decision before you get in there.’
So keeping politics out is the key–not letting that influence you.
What do you have planned for the next few weeks?
I think that because we have a runoff, I don’t think much is going to happen until then, and its not until after that things will start to come up. So if I get kicked off there, time’s done–time to move on to something else. But if I make it through that, then I’ll be in the regular one.
School board elections tend to be low-level. Some people are trying to make them higher level with politicization and rancor and all of that, and I’m not interested in any of that stuff. It’s not who I am.
I have a long record out there. I’ve been on the board for nine years. People can see. That last referendum we had 28 meetings…22 meetings?… I wasn’t at all of them, but I was at the vast majority of them, because it is so important. I need this school district to be the best school district in the world–that is my goal and my job, so I’m willing to give that time, to show up to those meetings, to answer people’s questions, so they know what’s going on. And some of those were difficult things.