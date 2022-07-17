The School District of Lodi's Board of Education voted five to two in their July 11 meeting to renew a program offering free COVID testing through the school district.
The program, which is offered through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began, according to District Superintendent Vince Breunig, with testing only of students, then expanding to their accompanying parents, and in recent months community-wide testing.
The program is fully funded by the CDC with staffing provided by Milwaukee-based NOAH Clinical Laboratory. However, participating districts need to opt into the program each school year, with the current year's program expiring July 31.
Although the spread of COVID infections has lessened throughout the year, Breunig explained that one concern was that if the district did not opt in to the program, that gap of participation could make it harder to reinstate testing, if it becomes more necessary, in the future.
“Every district that I talked to that offered testing this year are all planning on re-enrolling in the program for the 2022-2023 school year," said Breunig. "I reached out to our Medical Advisory Committee and three of the doctors got back to me and they all recommended that we continue to offer this to the community. Their only hesitation would be if staffing becomes an issue for running this site.”
The staff for testing is provided by NOAH Labs, meaning the program does not draw any school staff from their normal duties. An exception, according to Breunig, was at the height of the COVID infection wave at the end of 2021, when district nurse Jean Winter assisted with logistical issues and clerical processing at a time that cars of people waiting to be tested began to line up around the block.
One point of skepticism came from school board member Heather Baron, telling the board: "I don’t see the point of us providing it anymore."
Heather suggested that given the district's shifting at the end of the school year to recognizing test results from at-home tests, it would be more effective to just give out at-home test packets to families at the start of the school year.
An issue with that, Breunig explained, would be that to give out at-home tests without adopting the program, the district would have to purchase those tests, whereas the CDC-funded program also includes some distribution of at-home tests without cost to the district.
Baron explained that her difference was more broadly an opposition to district involvement in providing public health services.
"I guess as a school district, I would like to start getting away from trying to be a medical facility. I just don’t like that, considering there are other options," said Baron, explaining it would be a different situation if testing was unavailable elsewhere. "But COVID is here, we’re going to deal with it, schools are the only ones that offer testing sites and I think we just need to start fresh this year and leave it more on the family and the parents."
School board member Terry Haag pointed out that another specific benefit to the program is that with reliable access to the testing available through this program, teachers testing positive would more quickly be able to access anti-viral treatment.
Board President H. Adam Steinberg highlighted that despite the improvement of the COVID situation locally since the beginning of the year, recent figures have shown 5,000 Americans hospitalized for COVID each day and 300 dying each day. As of July 15, the CDC was reporting those figures as 5,918 and 348.
“Today. Still. It has not gone away," said Steinberg. "It has dramatically reduced, but it is still a big thing.”
Infection rates have dropped significantly since the February peak of the wave that came at the beginning of the year, in which average daily deaths were at 3,404 and daily hospitalizations was at 14,175.
CDC data shows a similar decline throughout 2021 in which hospitalization rates hit their lowest number at the end of July before climbing through the month of August, dipping in the fall, followed by a larger wave in January and February of this year.
Baron argued that the district should "start getting back to education and getting away from the medical part of that." To which, Steinberg emphasized that as an employer of over 225 staff, without attention and efforts countering COVID, the district could get into a situation of not having the minimum number of healthy staff to keep classrooms running.
At the end of the discussion, board member Kristi McMorris asked one more clarifying question: "Is there any cost at all, any burden on the school to have this?" With the answer being no.
Board member Scott Bilse moved for the district to "take advantage" of the program as it was available, which was then approved by a vote of five to two, with Baron and McMorris voting against it.