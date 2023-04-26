This is the first in a three-part series looking at the overlapping issues in Lodi School District of changing community relations, politicization of local educational issues, and the future of equity initiatives in the district. Although these issues have been present in many school districts throughout the state and in the nation over the past several years, they have become particularly prominent in the Lodi School District since 2020.

In times before the Internet, when schools wanted to keep families informed, it was often a matter of announcements going into backpacks of “oldest and only” students, now administrators are more often struggling with parsing needs and demands, with added costs coming from district budgets.