This is the first in a three-part series looking at the overlapping issues in Lodi School District of changing community relations, politicization of local educational issues, and the future of equity initiatives in the district. Although these issues have been present in many school districts throughout the state and in the nation over the past several years, they have become particularly prominent in the Lodi School District since 2020.
In times before the Internet, when schools wanted to keep families informed, it was often a matter of announcements going into backpacks of “oldest and only” students, now administrators are more often struggling with parsing needs and demands, with added costs coming from district budgets.
Over the years the process has complicated, as individuals’ habits for communicating and receiving news vary, along with differing expectations for personal interaction and transparency. These came to the forefront in 2020 as districts faced the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic with a nationwide movement calling for recognition of systemic racism.
Before 2020 school board members might see only a handful of email inquiries from the public in a year, according to Lodi School District Board President H. Adam Steinberg. Frequently, it would be a matter of a parent reaching out with a question or a concern, they would get a reply, or there would be a conversation on the topic, and that would be it. The nature of the interactions changed, he said, with a small group of names standing out.
“With these two–and it’s only these two, it’s not other people–it’s constant,” said Steinberg. “So you answer one thing, and then there’s another thing. And you answer that thing, and then there’s another thing.”
The record so far for Steinberg has been seven emails from a single person in one day. According to Board policy, all board members have access to such emails, but it is up to the Board President to respond, unless it is specifically addressed to another member.
Questions after questions
The two individuals Steinberg references are Scott Pierquet and Heather Schilling, founding administrators of the Friends of Lodi Schools Facebook group. The activity and intensity of the two through the Friends group has been such that another Lodi parent felt compelled to file an open records request to find out how many emails they had directed toward the board and administrators between fall 2021 and spring 2022.
The request was filed by Stephanie Mayer, who has been receiving documents in batches of several hundred at a time every few weeks.
“The records request I pulled is a year and a half, and that’s 4,000 emails,” said Mayer, also acknowledging an unfortunate irony in acquiring the information. “That’s crazy to me.”
The total figure of 4,000, however, includes individual emails of back-and-forth discussion, and duplication, such as if messages are sent across to seven board members at once and if there is a reply-all, which would add another seven.
Board Vice President Angela Lathrop estimates that the most accurate count would not be that high, but once whittled down from duplications and side notes, would be in the upper hundreds.
District Superintendent Vince Breunig was familiar with the request and says he is not certain to what extent double-counting is a factor, but put his estimate at about 2,200 emails from three email addresses in that period directed to himself, board members or administrative staff.
“I would just say that an important part of my job is to reach out to community members who have questions and I take that job very seriously and it takes time to be thoughtful in responses,” said Breunig. “Especially in a district of this size, I need to make sure that people are getting accurate information, because it is important to the district.”
He explained that he is limited in his experience as far as first-hand comparison, Breunig having come into his position at the same time that COVID was becoming an issue.
“Obviously with COVID, and the decisions that were made, there were a lot of emails that came to the board,” said Breunig, pointing out that he has also heard of a similar effect in other districts. “People had a lot of questions–and they should, and they should express them to the board of education–and when those decisions were being made, there was a lot of information, and again, when those bigger decisions were being made, that’s when you see a lot of those emails.”
When asked to offer an estimate of the number of emails he sent to administrators and board members in that time, Pierquet declined.
“Whatever imaginary line someone wants to say is out there–and I don’t know what that line is–is it one email, is it a million emails, what is that magic number?” said Pierquet. “Am I not supposed to say anything? Or that ‘you can’t raise it like this, you should raise it like this.’ As a parent, I am utterly confused about what we are supposed to do.”
Never assumed private
Over time board members and administrators would see their responses repurposed for online display, Steinberg explained.
“What quickly happened is they would excerpt a small section of whatever you said, and post it on Facebook, in order to further whatever it is they had to say,” he said. “It got to the point that it was taking so many hours to answer one of these, in a way that was complete, and couldn’t be taken out of context.”
When asked if re-posting of responses may change the context of messages and requests otherwise assumed to be “in good faith” Pierquet pointed to the public nature of all aspects of public school districts.
“When someone writes an email, that is no different than [if] they publicize it,” said Pierquet. “That’s the law. These are public emails. As long as you are not on a fishing expedition and you are looking for a specific thing, those are subject to open records, and all staff should be aware of that.”
Pierquet pointed out that in the Friends group, the purpose was expressly focused on school district policies. He could not recall a teacher, at any time, being criticized, although he could recall three times that teachers were specifically commended.
“And the only things that we would publish would be things relating to content, or funding, or operations of the school itself,” said Pierquet. “So, for example, if there were any email that was personal in nature that was caught up–and there were a couple–those were never published.”
In the case of board member Terry Haag, who joined the board in April 2021, after a few months in that position, she found herself targeted with a photo posted on the page. At the time, in fall 2021, there was still a policy requiring masking indoors on school property.
“So I am working at a brat stand, outside where I didn’t need a mask,” said Haag, “and a picture of me showed up on the Friends of Lodi Schools Facebook page, without a mask on, and a caption below it saying, ‘Look at this, Terry Haag, Lodi School Board member, supporting mask wearing, without a mask on.’ “
A similar thing happened with other board members, she said, with pictures of them at board meetings without masks, taken from meetings pre-dating COVID restrictions.
“I was a site nurse for many, many years of my 50 years of nursing, and I know very well that if you saw that picture and you saw that comment, and you didn’t know me or you didn’t know them, that affects you,” said Haag. “So that was my first experience with that group.”
Outgoing school board member Barb Beyer, who is also a director of special education in the Montello School District says that the cycle of emails, requests, and publication online has changed how she, and colleagues, have gone about their work, with much more information being shared in person.
“We definitely learned from it,” said Beyer. “But you should be able to communicate with your colleagues and not have to worry about who’s going to read into it and read it incorrectly, put in their own confirmation bias, and then put it out for the world to see.”
Over time, as COVID issues fell from the forefront of peoples’ concerns, the issues in emails and appearing on the Friends page shifted to include other topics, according to Haag.
“There was transgender, like, ‘I heard you have a curriculum on transgender,’ and no we don’t,” said Haag. “But it has mainly been this bent toward, ‘We accuse you of doing something, we accuse you of lying, before we have asked for the information.’”
According to former Lodi High School teacher Janel Anderson, the impact of the Friends group has extended beyond public pressure against the district and board leadership.
“Scott doesn’t limit his vitriol to Vince Breunig or Adam Steinberg–teachers and librarians in the schools get regular messages from him that, in this climate, feel very threatening to my teacher friends,” said Anderson. “I’ve been a teacher so long and I can tell you that teachers cannot tell you what is happening. It is ethically and in some cases, legally, outside the bounds of what they can talk about.”
When asked to respond on issues raised about the Friends Facebook group and its impact on school board and district operations, Schilling declined providing a statement to the publisher:
“I don’t trust you to provide fair reporting on who The Friends of Lodi Facebook group is and what we do. Frankly our group was started because many in our community did not trust they were getting necessary and objective information from your paper anymore.
Our Facebook group has done nothing unusual here, we bring our community together, do our best to have civil discussions and disagreements, and educate and influence decision makers with the goal of improving our community and doing what’s best for our children. And we don’t hide behind a facade of objectivity like you seem to.”
According to Pierquet, the impetus of the group came from inquiries to Steinberg and Breunig about equity initiatives, specifically involving the district’s participation, with other districts, in the Dane County Equity Consortium, and professional development opportunities offered to teachers in the area of equity and racial-cultural awareness.
“If Adam had shown more humility at the onset of what the school was doing, I guarantee you that the Friends of Lodi Schools Facebook group never would have been started. And I know that for a fact because I’m the one who started it,” said Pierquet. “It got started because of the differences in answers I was getting from Adam and from Vince and some of the correspondence they sent out.”
On the advice of attorneys
Over the past three years, the school leadership’s relationship with legal counsel has also changed. Whereas the School Board would formerly only interact with attorneys in rare instances, such as an expulsion hearing, as the environment involving these emails has become more hostile, including threats of litigation, the district has also relied more on legal counsel for advice on how to respond, with fees estimated toward the thousands of dollars, according to Steinberg.
Breunig attributes a portion of the increased legal costs to the “once-in-a-lifetime” nature of the COVID pandemic, which required school administrators to ensure policy was aligning with state and federal health policy and they were correctly identifying “recommendations” versus “requirements.”
Legal counsel has also come into play in handling and responding to certain inquiries and open record requests, some of which involving hundreds or thousands of pages of documents.
For example, October 24, 2022 Pierquet emailed a request for “any seminar, book study, training, or professional development opportunity offered to any staff member over the past 12 months by the administration…free or paid offerings.”
Assistant to the Superintendent informed Pierquet that the work request would involve 9,825 emails and an estimated 49-50 hours to process with a total cost estimate of $2,878.50. He then wrote the board, saying, “It should not cost a taxpayer $2,900 and Sherlock Holmes to find out what we are encouraging in our schools. This should be open and transparent to build trust.”
The President of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, Bill Lueders, describes himself as coming from a point of skepticism when hearing of “so many more requests,” “more complicated” requests, and similar claims.
“I think sometimes these public bodies just aren’t devoting the resources that they’re statutorily required to provide to comply with the law,” said Lueders. “I don’t know that there really is an unmanageable number of requests. That is a thing that people have come to learn to say because they don’t like dealing with these things to begin with and it’s a way to make them go away.”
Lueders points to the Madison Metropolitan School District, which he said has been sued numerous times in the past couple years based on delays in responding to record requests. At the same time, he said, the district had an unfilled position for a communications professional that would handle records.
“In my mind it’s a violation of law for them not to meet the standards that they have to meet in terms of records compliance,” said Lueders. “I say, ‘Show me the proof, and what resources would you need to respond to records requests in a prompt fashion.’”
Despite the Friends prominently sharing results from records requests, Pierquet believes that in all he has only filed three or four such open records requests in relation to the Lodi Community Action Team, and motions from a closed-door meeting, which he said required no redactions or administrative review.
“Other parents filed open records requests after they heard about mine and there was a flavor that was identified and as a result,” said Pierquet. “I canceled my request, because I didn’t see a reason to do it, and someone else picked that request up and moved forward with it.”
Not all that special
When asked about potential legal costs associated with open record requests, Wisconsin Association of School Boards spokesperson Dan Linehan said that the organization does not have data on the subject and does not track record requests, but offered some observations.
“Anecdotally we’ve seen more open records requests regarding topics that might be considered political or partisan in nature,” said Linehan in an email. “We’ve also been seeing an increase in legislation requiring school districts to post a larger number of records, including curriculum and lesson plans, online.”
This is all familiar to Elisabeth Lambert, a civil rights attorney, formerly of the Wisconsin ACLU, who specializes in education issues. The conservative group Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, has been known for this strategy, according to Lambert: filing huge record requests, then posting the estimated bill with commentary.
“I think that was one of the seeds of this ‘parents rights activism’ that is sort of turning into parents taking this obsessive interest into school transparency,” said Lambert. “The outcome of it is not successful schools, or schools that are functioning well and meeting community needs, it is schools that are frightened and teachers that are scared to teach, and community members that are showing up at these meetings that are just so angry and so hot, and things are not functioning well at all.”
The cost of record requests is least of all in the price of the paper, and frequently not even that much in search itself–although some searches can be technically complicated–but throughout the process, the district is obligated to protect the identities of students. Any personal details of students need to be redacted. That requires a person reviewing every page of every requested document to ensure the protection of student privacy.
“I have been talking to a family whose private information about their child’s disability was made public in the course of an open records request,” said Lambert, “and the apology the district made to them was to say, ‘We’ve been so burned out with all this records requests that we’ve been rushing trying to comply with them all and that means that we’ve made mistakes, and we’re sorry that we leaked this information about your child’s disability.’”
In the Lodi School District, it is generally Palmer who is tasked with reviewing documents and protecting student privacy, Steinberg explained.
“She’s already burdened with 60 hours of work crammed into 40, without doing a single open record request,” said Steinberg of the various record requests. “Other things had to drop off her plate to make room for this.”
If not Palmer, reviewing and redacting has also been handled by Superintendent Vince Breunig, and in one case, according to Breunig, the district contracted former Superintendent Chuck Pursell in 2021.
“He was retained for a really specific, really lengthy records request,” said Breunig. “And the idea behind that was, ‘Who’s someone who knows open records law? Who would have some time and be knowledgeable about it? And who would be able to do it at a relatively affordable price?’”
As district administrators struggle to put together budgets, with increasing costs, years of stagnant state support, and per pupil spending limits, the most significant cost is always staff, for which there is no replacement for personal time and attention, which is the most frustrating aspect of the issue to Steinberg.
“We have spent a huge amount on Maureen and Vince’s time and then hiring an outside consultant,” said Steinberg. “And we pulled those out of educational funds.”
In one sense, Haag explains, the emails haven’t changed how the board approaches the job, as the questions continue to be answered and requests are filled. But she also offers pity to the new Lodi parent that comes across that a recommendation to join that group on Facebook.
“It was all started in a manipulative, accusatory way, and the sad part is that it hasn’t helped anyone,” said Haag. “It has really fractured the community and I would feel bad for anybody new to the community who would look at that and go, ‘This is what this place is like?’”
Board member Kristi McMorris was also contacted for this story and declined to comment, directing questions to Steinberg and Breunig.