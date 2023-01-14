Fred Prehn at DNR meeting

Approximately 20 months after their terms ended, three members of the Wisconsin Technical College System board resigned before the new year, days before Gov. Tony Evers was sworn in for a second term.

The Badger Project obtained the resignation letters of Becky Levzow, Kelly Tourdot and Mary Williams from the tech college system. The three women submitted the letters last week stating they would leave their positions before Jan. 1. Their profiles have been removed from the Wisconsin Technical College System website.

