Dane County Executive Joe Parisi vetoed part of the 2023 Dane County budget that would have prioritized a five-story replacement to the county jail over a six-story one.

The 70-year-old City-County Building (CCB) jail located in downtown Madison has been deemed outdated and unsafe by Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, who in August closed the oldest area of the jail, and moved 65 residents of the jail to facilities in other counties.

