New and returning members of the State Legislature were sworn in on Tuesday, including Rep. Jon Plumer of Lodi, and Senator Dianne Hesselbein, of Middleton.
Plumer is this year returning to the Capitol following appointment to state legislative leadership.
“I am truly overjoyed to have taken the Oath of Office for my third term," said Plumer. "As the new Assistant Majority Leader for the 2023-2024 session, I look forward to working with all of our 64 members to come together and put our shared conservative values into real legislation and policy."
Plumer went on to express his enthusiasm to continue working on the Assembly Committees on Mental Health and Substance Abuse and Prevention, Tourism, and supporting new Transportation Committee Chairwoman Nancy Vandermeer.
Rep. Plumer was first elected to the Assembly during a special election in 2018, and was re-elected in 2020 and 2022. The 42nd Assembly District includes areas of Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, and Marquette counties.
Hesselbein, formerly Representative of the 79th Assembly District, was sworn in as the State Senator for the 27th Senate District.
“I am very proud to now hold the seat that was held by such Democratic champions as Senator Russ Feingold, State Senator Joe Wineke, and my predecessor State Senator Jon Erpenbach," Hesselbein said in an announcement. “The people of the 27th Senate District have placed their trust in me to be their voice in the Senate and I promise to serve them with honestly, respect and dedication. I am excited to get to work.”
The 27th Senate District includes Middleton, Madison, Waunakee, Dane, Baraboo, Sauk City, Prairie du Sac, and New Glarus. Hesselbein serves as the Senate Democratic Caucus Vice-Chair. She serves as the ranking Democrat on the Senate Committee on Health and the Joint Audit Committee. She previously served as state representative for the 79th Assembly District where she held the position of Assembly Democratic Assistant Minority Leader.