Retired water operator Dane Brue is recognized by the Village of Poynette for his 23 years of service in the Jan. 23 Village Board meeting. Brue is presented with a plaque and a certificate of recognition by Village Board President Diana Kaschinske, left, and Director of Public Works Scott Gorman, right.
The Poynette Village Board gave an emotional sendoff to the recently retired Dane Brue,
Village Board members thanked Brue for his work, several sharing their own personal connections with him as a staff member, as well as with their families, and the community, with Village Trustee Chriz Polzer speaking last.
"I am really going to miss you. You have been nothing but wonderful to me and my family, and your attitude, and I'm going to miss seeing you. I'm going to miss horsing around--congratulations."
Brue began working with the village in 2000 as a part of the Public Works Department, to be promoted to water operator for the village four years later and holding that position for the next 19 years.
Village Board President Diana Kaschinske presented Brue with tokens of recognition from the village, including a plaque and a formal declaration.
In line with a theme of a Harley Davidson styled cake and Brue's own attire, Kaschinske offered the metaphor of retirement presenting the beginning of a new open road.
"As Village President, I think we will miss him, we will miss his knowledge, and we will miss his ability to go and do something that someone isn't trained to do," said Kaschinske. "I hope this retirement brings you the joy that you deserve from working your rear end off for the last 23 years."