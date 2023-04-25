The Village of Poynette announced on Tuesday that it is accepting applications from residents interested in appointment to an open seat on the Village Board of Trustees.
Village Board members agreed at the April 24 meeting to appoint a new member to the seat left vacant by Steve Mueller, who did not run for re-election in April. The position did not have any other candidates file to appear on the Spring Election ballot.
Having been open in the last election, an applicant would potentially serve nearly a full term of office, through April 15, 2025. Trustees receive a $300 monthly stipend and typically meet the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 5 p.m., along with additional special meetings.
Any Poynette resident 18 years of age or older is eligible to apply for the vacancy. Applicants are asked to send a letter of interest to Village Clerk Natalie Megow prior to 9 a.m., Friday, May 5. The letter may be delivered in person at Village Hall or emailed to NMegow@poynette-wi.gov.
Letters of interest should explain qualifications to serve as a trustee, the applicant's interest in serving, a brief statement on the applicant's approach to decision-making, and a brief statement on collaboration as a team-building principal.
The Village Board expects to invite applicants to the May 8 Village Board meeting for a question-and-answer session, with an expectation of an appointment at that meeting.