Poynette Village Hall
Buy Now

Poynette Village Hall is now operating under new business hours. They are from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, and from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

 File

The Village of Poynette announced on Tuesday that it is accepting applications from residents interested in appointment to an open seat on the Village Board of Trustees.

Village Board members agreed at the April 24 meeting to appoint a new member to the seat left vacant by Steve Mueller, who did not run for re-election in April. The position did not have any other candidates file to appear on the Spring Election ballot.