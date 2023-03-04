Olsen and Weiss
Buy Now

Melissa Olsen and John Weiss, who founded, the Psychotherapy Center of Waunakee in 2020, are seeing more than half of the caseloads in area school districts now, as opposed to 15% when the practice opened. Olsen spoke to local Legislators during the March 1 listening session on Gov. Tony Evers' budget. 

 File

While Gov. Tony Evers declared this as the “year of mental health” in his budget address last month, one psychotherapist says the budget leaves an important component – mental health practitioners.

Melissa Olsen is one of the owners of the Psychotherapy Center of Waunakee. Under a model she and the center's co-founder have developed, the therapists work with local school districts to treat students they refer.