City of Lodi voting
Buy Now

Lodi City Hall invites residents in to vote on the morning of the 2022 spring primary. Staff were shocked by turnout, with a line of voters waiting at the door when they opened.

 Jonathan Stefonek/lpedit@hngnews.com

Early voting has begun in the Aug. 9 primary to decide who will appear on the ballot for fall midterm elections, though one race is already narrowing and another will likely be decided with the primary results.

One of the most closely watched primary races has been among the Democratic campaigns to decide who will challenge Ron Johnson for his Senate seat.