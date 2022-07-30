Early voting has begun in the Aug. 9 primary to decide who will appear on the ballot for fall midterm elections, though one race is already narrowing and another will likely be decided with the primary results.
One of the most closely watched primary races has been among the Democratic campaigns to decide who will challenge Ron Johnson for his Senate seat.
As July was coming to an end, Democratic candidate Tom Nelson withdrew from the race and threw his support behind Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. In a Marquette Law School poll released on June 22 Nelson was polling at around 7% among Democrats and independents who said they would be voting in August. That placed Nelson in fourth, behind Sarah Godlewski, who was polling at 9%, with Barnes and Alex Lasry at the top of the race, Barnes at 25% and Lasry at 21%. Other candidates in the race made up less than 1%.
After Nelson pulled out of the race, Lasry dropped out of the race, then within the same week, on July 29 Godlewski announced she would be suspending her campaign and supporting Barnes, giving him an apparent clear path to being Democrats' candidate for the Senate.
Johnson will also be challenged on the ballot, with David Schroeder also appearing as a Republican Senate candidate.
In the race among Republican candidates to challenge Governor Tony Evers, Kevin Nicholson, who is already listed at the top of Columbia County ballots, withdrew in the beginning of July, leaving Rebecca Kleefisch, Timothy Ramthun, Adam Fischer, and Tim Michels.
Although U.S. Representative Glenn Grothman is not facing any Democratic opposition in the 6th Congressional District, he does have a challenger in Douglas Mullenix, running to replace Grothman in the House.
In the races for the Wisconsin State Legislature, Assembly District 42 Representative Jon Plumer, of the Town of Lodi, does not have a primary challenger appearing on the ballot and will be defending his seat against Theresa Valencia, also of the Town of Lodi, who is the only Democratic candidate running against him.
A number of Columbia County positions will be decided in November as well, including Sheriff Roger Brandner, who has no opposition running as a Republican candidate and likewise will not have any opponents listed on the ballot in November.
Current Register in Probate and long time Columbia County Clerk of Courts staff member Julie Kayartz is appearing on the ballot for Columbia Count Clerk of Courts, running to take the place of outgoing Clerk Susan Raimer. Similar to Raimer's last election, Kayartz is listed as a Republican candidate and without a challenger.
Full election details, including sample ballots for Aug. 9 primary are available on the Columbia County County Clerk webpage under election and voter information.