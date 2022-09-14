Jon Plumer campaigns at Susie the Duck Day
Assembly District 42 Rep. Jon Plumer campaigns at Susie the Duck Day, defending his seat in the midterm race from Democrat Theresa Valencia

After four years representing the 42nd District in the Wisconsin State Assembly, Jon Plumer says he loves the job and is ready to do it for at least one more term.

“I ran for office at the town level, the county level, and the state level to help,” said Plumer in a Friday morning interview. “I really have never run for office with an agenda, I just offered to help.”