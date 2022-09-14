After four years representing the 42nd District in the Wisconsin State Assembly, Jon Plumer says he loves the job and is ready to do it for at least one more term.
“I ran for office at the town level, the county level, and the state level to help,” said Plumer in a Friday morning interview. “I really have never run for office with an agenda, I just offered to help.”
An owner of three Plumer Karate America studios in Lodi, Poynette and Portage, the Town of Lodi resident explains that people will reach out to his office for one reason or another looking for help, or in some cases, with ideas for improvements for the district or the state as a whole.
“We’re really a resource and I think sometimes elected officials forget who they work for,” said Plumer. “And I’ve never done that. I know who I work for. I’m honored to represent them in Madison.”
Plumer joined the Wisconsin State Assembly following a special election in 2018 to fill the seat vacated by Lodi’s Keith Ripp, who left the seat in December 2017 after an appointment by Governor Scott Walker to Assistant Deputy Secretary to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
In June 2018 Plumer narrowly beat Democratic candidate Ann Groves Lloyd. In a November 2018 rematch, Plumer won by about nine points. That margin expanded some in the 2020 election in which Plumer held onto his seat over challenger Melissa Arndt, 55% to 44%. This November Plumer is running against political newcomer Theresa Valencia, also of the Town of Lodi, who has already shown electoral viability, earning a seat on the Columbia County Board in the April election.
Addiction battles in Wisconsin
At the time that Plumer joined the Assembly, many in Lodi were struggling to address the opioid epidemic. Looking back on specific legislation, Plumer points to two bills that he has been particularly proud of helping to get to the Governor’s desk.
The first that he mentions directs distribution of 70% of opioid class action lawsuit funding to counties, with 30% going to the state. “I felt that was really important because the counties have really borne a great deal of the financial hardship,” said Plumer, “not only on the law enforcement side, but also on the treatment side.”
The other bill that he highlights is a 2021 bill, which passed unanimously in the legislature, creating a statewide database for information relating to distribution of opioids and methamphetamines.
Around the time that Plumer joined the Assembly there were a handful of apparent wins in the fight against drugs and addiction in Columbia County, such as the development of the county’s Medical Assisted Treatment program, and the Columbia County Drug Court. A concern with those and similar efforts has been the extent to which they have been made possible through temporary grant funding for two or five years. That is one of the reasons, according to Plumer, that settlement funds will be especially helpful, going over and above budgeted funding.
“There is no one answer, I can tell you that,” said Plumer. “I talked to the Dodge County DA on Monday about what they’re dealing with, last night I met with the Marquette County Sheriff and talked about the issues they’re dealing with there…and here’s the problem, we have methamphetamines, we have heroin, we have especially fentanyl coming across the southern border–it’s just flowing across that southern border–so it’s flooding every state in this country.”
“Man on the street”
At the time of the interview, Plumer said the day before he had reached the 1,000-door mark of house-to-house campaigning for this season. In the process, he says the number one concern that has come across has been inflation.
“I think that they understand that a lot of that is federal,” said Plumer. “I pay the same high prices that they do and I’m frustrated that gas is so high, groceries are so high and utilities are going up. I’m particularly concerned about people on fixed incomes who don’t have that flexibility to absorb it.”
The number two issue, according to Plumer, has been public safety, citing voters concerned about news coming out of Milwaukee and at least three residents telling him that they have had issues of not feeling safe walking on local bike paths.
Local law enforcement have at times expressed concerned for officer safety given the number of firearms that officers now encounter, whether responding to violent incidents or otherwise mundane traffic stops.
A key part of the problem, Plumer explained, is individuals from Milwaukee County being arrested on felony charges, often involving guns, with a majority of those defendants having charges reduced through a plea agreement, if not having charges dropped entirely. “I don’t know how we are not enforcing the gun laws that we have on the books and I think that is part of the problem,” said Plumer.
The diversity of the electorate
“When I talk to people at the door, I don’t ask them, ‘Do you have an R,’ ‘Do you have a D,’ or whatever, I want to know what their issues are or if they have any questions for me,” said Plumer. “I’m not any happier about the divide that we have in this country than anyone else is, I have family members who no longer speak to me because I am a Republican. I just don’t understand that. I don’t understand how people get out of bed that angry in the morning.”
Conversely, often when those involved in Democratic campaigns are asked about priorities and concerns, an example often pointed to as representing current state of the legislature is gaveling in and out. Over the past several years Governor Tony Evers has called special sessions to address topics such as gun violence and this past year reassessing the state’s 19th Century abortion law which came into effect following the striking down of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court. Those sessions have lasted mere minutes, if not less than a minute, as Republicans gaveled in and then immediately gaveled out.
When asked how those situations appear from the perspective of a Republican legislator Plumer deferred: “That’s a question you would have to ask leadership. Leadership are the ones that do that–gavel in and gavel out–so I don’t really have a vote in that.”
State-local overlap
In most every election, taxes are a point of concern, particularly ranking among the top issues raised in local elections. The policies have overlapped, with state policy on revenue sharing affecting resources for municipalities and consequently local property tax rates.
In April 2021, many municipalities, including the city of Lodi, passed resolutions petitioning the legislation to reassess shared revenue to return to an earlier, higher level of local funding.
“I still think our taxes are too high in the state of Wisconsin, whether you’re talking about the property taxes or income taxes,” said Plumer, when asked about the subject. “So we could do a better job at all levels of government living within our means.”
Plumer highlighted that the prior 12 years of state fiscal policy had led to a nearly $2 billion “rainy day fund” with sizable projected surplus as of the end of next biennium in June.
In the Town of Lodi, Plumer said that recent re-evaluations set property values up 46% and is hoping that taxes will not also be up 46%. In the next session Plumer said that he hopes the legislature can eliminate the state’s personal property tax, calling it a regressive tax that punishes businesses and takes away money that could otherwise be re-invested, creating jobs and raising wages.
“I’ve often said that I think we need to figure out a different way to fund education, because that is a pretty hefty burden on property owners,” said Plumer. “But pretty specifically on people living on Social Security, being able to absorb the annual increases in property taxes.”
Plumer says that it is often overlooked that school funding was significantly cut at the end of Democratic Governor Jim Doyle’s administration in 2009, and that the legislature was able to return to two-thirds state funding of public schools in the last budget.
“I think in many cases we don’t have a funding problem, we have a spending problem,” said Plumer. “My biggest issue with education, including here in Lodi, is I think the lack of transparency and cooperation with the taxpayers.”
Plumer described the School District of Lodi as appearing to be unwilling to work with parents genuinely concerned about their children and education. An example of the lack of transparency, Plumer said, was represented in the number of open records requests made by parents. Whereas, Plumer rhetorically asked, why it cannot be that parents simply say, “can we just look at x, y, or z, or can we just talk about x, y, or z?”
“They say that perception is reality, and if that’s the way they feel, what can we do as administrators to alleviate that feeling and work better together and move forward?” he asks.
Plumer will be facing Valencia in a public forum, hosted by the Lodi Optimists at the Lodi High School on Oct. 19, giving voters just under three weeks to consider their potential representatives in the Assembly before Election Day on Nov. 8.