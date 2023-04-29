Wisconsin Assembly Assistant Majority Leader Rep. Jon Plumer (R-Lodi) announced a plan to reconfigure local shared revenue for municipalities across the state.
The state's local shared revenue program has been a point of concern, aired by leaders of local municipalities, as well as county government, with local and county governments budgeting for inflation-based costs increases, while also facing state imposed levy limits.
The plan, according to a statement released on April 28 by Plumer's office, would direct 20 percent of statewide sales tax to a segregated local shared revenue fund, pinning local government funding to the level of statewide sales tax revenue.
Additionally, the plan would provide $227 million in new funds specifically toward police, fire, EMS and other "critical functions" of local government. More broadly, Plumer said the plan would also support the state's 911 operating systems and increase funding for law enforcement training.
A $300 million Innovation Fund grant program would also be created to encourage the consolidation of local services: "This will help reduce spending by local governments and create more efficient services."
The program would also create requirements for how local municipalities fund police, fire and EMS services, with penalties levied against municipalities that choose to direct funding from police services.
Last, the plan would also eliminate the personal property tax. While homeowners typically receive one property tax bill for the year, business owners receive two: one based on the value of the land and the building, and another based on the value of the contents thereof, such as furniture, tools, etc.
Over the years, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum, many exceptions have been created to the personal property tax, such as clothing and personal libraries in 1891; intangible property in 1908; horses, mules and wagons in 1923; vehicles in 1931; hay, feed and grain in 1937; farm machinery owned by retailers in 1941; manufacturing equipment in 1974; and computers, faxes and cash registers in 1999.
"[Municipalities] are being hammered by inflationary pressures and struggling in some cases to provide basic services," said Plumer. The goal with this plan is to redirect existing tax revenue, support critical public safety services, eliminate the personal property tax, and give our communities a stable and sustainable path forward."