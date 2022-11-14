Rep. Jon Plumer has been elected to Assembly Assistant Majority Leader following the results of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
Plumer released a following statement following Assembly Majority caucus leadership elections:
"It is truly a great honor to be elected to the position of Assistant Majority Leader. I am proud that my colleagues have placed their faith in me, and I look forward to working with all of our 64 members during the 2023-2024 session. During the next two years, I hope that as a caucus, we are excited to come together and put our shared conservative values into real legislation and policy."
Plumer was first elected to the Assembly during a special election in 2018, following the appointment of former Rep. Keith Ripp (R-Lodi) to the position of Assistant Deputy Secretary of Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) by then-Gov. Scott Walker. Plumer overcame a challenge from fellow Town of Lodi resident and Columbia County Board member Theresa Valencia to retain his Assembly seat for another two-year term.
Plumer will replace Rep. Kevin Peterson of Waupaca who has taken the position of Speaker Pro Tempore.
2023-2024 Session State Assembly Leadership:
Speaker: Rep. Robin Vos (R-Rochester)
Speaker Pro Tempore: Rep. Kevin Petersen (R-Waupaca)
Majority Leader Rep. Tyler August (R-Lake Geneva)
Assistant Majority Leader: Rep. Jon Plumer (R-Lodi)
Majority Caucus Chair: Rep. Summerfield (R-Bloomer)
Majority Caucus Vice-Chair: Rep. Cindi Duchow (R-Town of Delafield)
Majority Caucus Secretary: Rep. Nancy VanderMeer (R-Tomah)
Majority Caucus Sergeant at Arms: Rep. Treig Pronschinske (R-Mondovi)
