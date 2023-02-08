As reported COVID cases continue to drop, the Lodi School District’s Medical Advisory Committee looked at options moving forward, weighing future preparedness and pandemic fatigue.
Leading off the meeting on Tuesday afternoon, District Nurse Jean Winter reported that across the state there had been “unremarkable” numbers over the past two months, with several counties marked as having “medium” levels of transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
“We would have to go back to November before we would see any red on the state map at all,” said Winter.
Looking at reported positive COVID tests within the school district in January, between the four schools, two had eight cases among students and staff, and two had five cases. The more significant health situation in the district, Winter explained, would be an outbreak of strep throat with 30 cases reported in the Primary School (20 in the past week), and another three cases in the Middle School.
The slow end of an era
In one area, the scaling back of COVID prevention would be continuing regardless of committee, as the Lodi school testing site will be closing on April 28 as state funding ends for that service. The district will still have access to home tests that can be distributed through June, according to Winter.
On the federal level, the White House announced at the end of January that the Biden administration intended to let the COVID-19 health emergency expire in May.
As efforts are scaling back, Winter outlined that in the district schools were still requiring testing if a person has COVID symptoms (now accepting home tests), sending out notifications to buildings and classrooms if they can be narrowed down as such, and if students test positive, they are asked to stay home for five days, but may return if they have been fever-free for 24 hours and symptoms have improved and in that case need to wear a mask until they can produce a negative antigen COVID test result. If the student can’t show a negative antigen test result, they will be asked to continue masking for a full 10-day period.
Focus on awareness
Given the current state and the relatively consistent policy of the past several months with a trajectory of rolling back requirements, District Administrator Vince Breunig asked the board what would be the best policy in the future, such as whether to continue testing and whether or not to continue notifications.
University of Wisconsin Pediatric Hospitalist Sabrina Butteris started with what might be an unsatisfying answer for those looking for certainty.
“No one know the answer to the questions you’re asking,” said Butteris. “They are great questions and as you’ve heard me say before: I think your district has done an incredible job at raising awareness among families–not just about COVID, but about other infectious diseases–and the data that you’re collecting is fantastic, and your willingness to share that back to your staff and your families is, I would say, the most important thing to continue to do regardless of what you do with COVID.”
Butteris offered her presumption that the district would continue seeing respiratory infections until the weather begins to change and students and staff are spending more time outside, but stood by the recommendation of continuing testing as long as it is available for the district.
“But awareness is probably more important than–and I don’t know if this is a fair statement–but maybe awareness is more important than control,” said Butteris, “until you get to a place where control starts to impact your staffing or your ability to keep people in school.”
Masking as a regular ask
Ideally, Butteris said that people would begin masking at the start of any respiratory illness, but admitted a suspicion that people may not be testing anyway, with some not testing because they don’t want to wear a mask.
Winter offered that she believed that the testing requirement does push families to test students for COVID that otherwise would continue sending them to school. At the same time, Nurse Janelle Sivam shared her suspicion that some families were not being truthful about having tested their children before sending them back.
Dr. Andrea Chao of the Sauk Prairie Healthcare Lodi Clinic highlighted that the most important part to her was conveying that if someone is sick and several days after, they should wear a mask, regardless if it is COVID or something else.
Winter said that she expected a few families would “jump on board,” but not many would follow with masking recommendations.
“Because they don’t want their kid to be different from everybody else,” said Winter. “Especially when you get into the upper-elementary, middle, and high school, it gets to be more a social factor than a health factor.”
The committee came to a general consensus of recommending that families continue COVID testing, and when sick to stay home until fever free with symptoms improving–as any other infection–and encourage masking for several days to prevent spread.
“I do think it would be reasonable to emphasize in your messaging that you’re asking them to do this because you still have at-risk people in your community and in your school walls,” Butteris said. “And you’re asking them to care about the other people who walk through those halls also, so it’s an ask more than it is a requirement, and you’re hoping to have a new phase of this where people start to care more about each other again.”