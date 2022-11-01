The Lodi School District Annual Meeting approved a $16,747,600 tax levy, with a mill rate of 9.96, down from 11.11, adding up to $3,436 on a $345,000 property.

Before the Oct. 24 meeting's agenda came to voting on resolutions, School Board Treasurer Barb Beyer gave the Treasurer’s report, followed by and outline of the district’s financial situation from District Business Manager Brent Richter.