The Wisconsin State Assembly’s Tuesday, April 25 floor session passed eight workforce bills, one authored by 37th District State Rep. William Penterman of Columbus.

“At a time when there are tens of thousands of good-paying jobs available in every sector across Wisconsin, Legislative Republicans are working to reform government welfare programs and encourage individuals to re-join the workforce,” said Penterman. “No one has achieved the American Dream by sitting back and collecting government welfare.”

William Penterman

