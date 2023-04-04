Incumbent Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Tom Hebl easily defeated District 2 Alder Brent Eisberner during the City of Sun Prairie’s only contested municipal race on Tuesday, April 4.

Eisberner and Hebl (2023)

Sun Prairie municipal judge candidates Brent Eisberner (left) and Tom Hebl recorded a Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Forum on Feb. 24 at the Sun Prairie Media Center. The forum was co-sponsored by SPMC and the Sun Prairie Star.

The incumbent garnered 69% of the vote, or 7,460 votes, to 31% for Eisberner, who finished with 3,350 votes.

