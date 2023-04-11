Town of Dane Tri-County quarry proposal hearing
Buy Now

The Village of Dane's Legion Hall was filled to capacity on Monday night as residents from the surrounding area came for a Town of Dane public hearing on a proposed limestone quarry on Bonetti Road.

 Jonathan Stefonek lpedit@hngnews.com

The American Legion Post 503 Hall was filled to capacity with visitors wishing to take part in a public hearing on a proposed quarry in the Town of Dane on Bonetti Road north of Viaduct Road.

The proposal went before the Dane County Zoning and Land Regulation Committee on March 28, with a decision automatically postponed due to opposition to the project shared by members of the public in that meeting. Several of those who spoke in opposition in that meeting came out to the Legion Hall to also make their positions clear to the Dane Town Board on April 10.