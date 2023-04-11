The American Legion Post 503 Hall was filled to capacity with visitors wishing to take part in a public hearing on a proposed quarry in the Town of Dane on Bonetti Road north of Viaduct Road.
The proposal went before the Dane County Zoning and Land Regulation Committee on March 28, with a decision automatically postponed due to opposition to the project shared by members of the public in that meeting. Several of those who spoke in opposition in that meeting came out to the Legion Hall to also make their positions clear to the Dane Town Board on April 10.
Discussion began with arguments for the project from members of the DeForest-based Tri-County Paving management and Jared Ripp with Ripp Farm, which owns the property at issue.
Tri-County Paving President Terry Wenger used the majority of his few minutes to speak to changes that had been made in the proposal since its first discussion, including hours of operation from Mondays through Fridays 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., blasting hours would be shortened from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and removal of a temporary concrete plant from the conditional use permit application. Fencing would also be extended to entirely surround the quarry area.
"The length of the CUP, we thought it would last about 75 years, so we're changing that request to 20 years," said Wenger.
One of the primary concerns among nearby residents has been road safety with heavy trucks introduced to a narrow road with steep hills that limit visibility, and a nearby ravine directly off Bonetti Road.
Wenger explained that two-foot shoulders would be added to Bonetti Road, with the speed limit would be lowered to 30 mph, and no "jake braking" allowed. The intersection of Bonetti and Viaduct Roads, which currently intersects at roughly a 45 degree angle, would be renovated with addition of a three-way stop.
"All this work would be happening as we're opening the quarry and before material is hauled to any customers," said Wenger. "Road safety is very important to us, so we think that would be the best solution for that intersection."
A total of 15 different residents spoke to the Town Board in opposition to the project, with the last being Diane Lee: "I was not aware of this and I'm not privy to all the documents that everyone is talking about, my father got on my case about not paying attention, so I decided to come out tonight."
Lee went on to cite Wisconsin statute Act 67, referring to conditional use permits. Lee highlighted the clause:
If an applicant for a conditional use permit meets or agrees to meet all of the requirements and conditions specified in the town ordinance or those imposed by the town zoning board, the town shall grant the conditional use permit. Any condition imposed must be related to the purpose of the ordinance and be based on substantial evidence.
"So tonight everyone is making their emotional appeals to you guys [board members]," said Lee. "Are you going to take this seriously now...I think it would behoove you to require [Tri-County] to not just have opinions and best case scenarios...because I can guarantee that nobody in the Town of Dane drives 30 mph, not even large trucks."
Lee ended her statement saying that the board would "have the ability to make an impact," and had the authority to deny the CUP if the applicants were not able to provide adequate information about the impact of the quarry on the area and nearby residents, receiving a full round of applause from attendees.
In a rebuttal, an attorney for Tri-County told the board that the company had provided "substantial evidence" supporting the project, and that similarly opponents would also be obligated to provide "substantial evidence."
"If they have not provided substantial evidence, the board is required to allow this to go forward."
He went on to insist that requests from residents for increased regulation and oversight, at the expense of Tri-County would be unnecessary given the regulation of their industry as-is.
"They have a very successful operation and they do work with the community," he said, going on to respond to comments that Tri-County could see if there was a suitable quarry site on Ripp land elsewhere in the area, such as near the Ripp home. "God put limestone in certain locations and we don't have a choice on that, and there aren't a lot of places you can go. And if there are, you have to have a willing seller and a willing buyer in order to do a real estate deal on it."
In response to residents, including members of a Dane bow hunters club, who worry that the quarry would damage a thriving ecosystem, the attorney explained that he himself had grown up in the excavation industry.
"I saw more deer running a front-end loader than I ever did in my deer stand--they're not afraid of these operations."
Town Board Chairman David Koenig closed the hearing, informing attendees that there would be another meeting scheduled for board members to discuss the matter in public, after absorbing the available information.