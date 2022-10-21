Lodi Town Hall
Buy Now

Lodi Town Hall

 /FILE

The Town of Lodi Board of Supervisors voted on Oct. 18 to spend $36,000 in federal ARPA funds on a water tower improvement project for the Harmony Grove Sanitary District.

Harmony Grove and Okee Sanitary District Administrator Connie Sears brought the project to the Lodi Town Board, explaining that the Town of Lodi received roughly $347,000 in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, based in part on population. Additionally, she said, in the Town of Lodi, when portioned by residents, $202,000 of that funding would be due to residents of Harmony Grove.