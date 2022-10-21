The Town of Lodi Board of Supervisors voted on Oct. 18 to spend $36,000 in federal ARPA funds on a water tower improvement project for the Harmony Grove Sanitary District.
Harmony Grove and Okee Sanitary District Administrator Connie Sears brought the project to the Lodi Town Board, explaining that the Town of Lodi received roughly $347,000 in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, based in part on population. Additionally, she said, in the Town of Lodi, when portioned by residents, $202,000 of that funding would be due to residents of Harmony Grove.
Given the need for work to be done to the Harmony Grove stand pipe, or water tower, and sanitary districts’ dependence on local tax revenue, Sears described it as an urgent matter for the Town Board to use ARPA funding to support the water tower renovation.
“If these funds are not distributed, it will affect our rates significantly and it will affect taxes, because we levy taxes,” said Sears. “The stand pipe provides pressure throughout our distribution system, so if we don’t maintain our standpipe and there’s a fire, there’s no water to put that fire out.”
Sears inquired as to whether ARPA funds could be used for reimbursement, so work on the project could begin immediately with those expenses to be repaid to the district later, referring directly to new Town Clerk Shellie Benish for having worked on a similar project while previously working with the Village of Black Earth.
Benish told Sears that she was not able to confirm whether ARPA funds would be able to be used for reimbursement without first looking into the matter and then going on to clarify that the situation in Black Earth was different in several respects, such as that there the water treatment is handled by a municipal utility, not a separate entity, as is the case with the Okee and Harmony Grove Sanitation Districts.
Board Chairman James Brooks told the Sears that he suspected that it would be similar to Charter Communications being paid federal funds for broadband expansion.
Board member Tom Marx expressed reservations, not with the proposal itself, but the process in which this particular project would be approved for ARPA funding alone and before any other potential project. Marx explained that his preference would be to have a discussion in the upcoming budget meeting encompassing the totality of ARPA funding and fiscal options.
When asked about the deadline for appropriating ARPA funding, Brooks and attending County Board Member Tess Carr pointed out that the deadline on ARPA funding has been set for allocation by 2024 and spent by 2026.
Sears emphasized that among the options for the town, the proposed project would not only be within the strictest definition of the purpose of the funding, developing local infrastructure, but would be more effective than other options.
“Even if you guys were to use this money for roads or the fire department, or whatever, that is not going to impact the pocketbook of the community,” said Sears. “Is this going to be a reimbursable expense? Or do I need to put the project on hold so the Town Board can get together again and you guys can decide what you’re going to do with the ARPA funds, which you’re had for over two years.”
When asked by Marx about her earlier statement that the Sanitary District would be moving forward with the project regardless of any decision by the board, Sears clarified that they could delay by a couple weeks.
Board member Chad Wolter moved to approve the project to receive $36,000 from the town’s ARPA funding.
“This is what that money was intended for--for infrastructure improvements--I’m all about trying to spread it around, but at the end of the day, the bulk of the population of the township is in Harmoney Grove and Okee,” said Wolter. “Not that we shouldn’t look at other ways to spend it as well, but to me this is where you get the most bang for your buck, for as many residents as possible.”
New board member Bill Pfeil asked how long the board had been delayed in appropriating ARPA funding, to which Sears answered, “two years.”
Brooks pointed out that in the first year of the funding being available, the Town of Lodi purposely held back on spending, due to uncertainty about the rules of ARPA spending, at the time “changing about every other week.”
Benish explained that the Town of Lodi has been comparable to other municipalities in their timing on ARPA funding such as West Point, the City of Lodi. As well, the Columbia County Board of Supervisors voted on disbursement of ARPA funds in its Oct. 19 meeting.
Coming to a vote, the project funding was approved by a vote of five to one, with Marx voting against, citing another potential need for a high capacity well in Okee, and needs for the fire department and EMS: “Waiting two weeks isn’t going to kill it.”