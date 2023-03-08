A Charter field crew digs a path to lay new broadband lines. Charter recently partnered with Columbia County, the Town of Lodi, and the Town of West Point in pursuit of a $3 million grant in hopes of extending broadband service to over 200 homes in the area.
In the midst of a blizzard, with minutes to spare before the deadline, the Town of Lodi voted to make $20,000 in ARPA funds available for a $3 million broadband expansion grant.
As all other non-essential offices and businesses were closing on the morning of Feb. 22, a special 10 a.m. meeting was going forward at the Lodi Town Hall to discuss a proposed application in which the Town of Lodi would join the Town of West Point, Columbia County and Charter Spectrum in seeking $3,285,429 from the Wisconsin Public Service Commission.
The application included a commitment of $626,000 from the parties involved: the Town of West Point putting up $175,000, Columbia County $50,000, and the Town of Lodi $20,000 each drawing from federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. At the service provider the party that drew up and delivered the application, Charter Spectrum committed the most to the project, $381,000.
If the applicants are awarded the grant, according to the Charter’s filed application form, Charter would use the money to build fiber via Ethernet passive optical network (FTTP EPON) to 245 unserved and underserved locations in the Town of Lodi and the Town of West Point, with broadband service up to 1 gigabit per second.
For Charter, this was one of nine applications filed within the state according to Charter spokesperson Kim Haas.
“We like this project as a grant proposal because it’s area that is unserved currently, and it is an area where funding for another RDOF awardee fell through — so we so we can come in now with this grant application to help make something happen,” said Haas. “Additionally, this was an area where there is a strong local commitment to this project and we think it’s a good opportunity to further our commitment to broadband expansion in Columbia County.”
At the moment there is focus, according to Haas, from the local to the federal level, on bringing broadband to underserved areas with historic investment through a variety of funding programs, including public-private partnerships, as the proposed Lodi-West Point Charter grant proposal.
“Our existing facilities, structure and teams allow us to take on more expansion projects, whether funded in part through the Federal RDOF program or through State of Wisconsin Broadband Expansion grants.”
Town of Lodi resident and member of the Columbia County Board of Supervisors Ad Hoc Broadband Committee Tess Carr brought the proposed application to Lodi Town Board and was also among those braving the weather for the Feb. 22 meeting.
“So good and bad, because it was a small-scale project and it may fit well within this grant round, but the bad part is that the state had only $14 million to spend statewide, so if we don’t get this grant, we’ll be using this money to help apply for the next one,” said Carr. “They could have not held the meeting at all, so kudos to them, and kudos to them for passing it.”