Charter broadband installation

A Charter field crew digs a path to lay new broadband lines. Charter recently partnered with Columbia County, the Town of Lodi, and the Town of West Point in pursuit of a $3 million grant in hopes of extending broadband service to over 200 homes in the area.

 CONTRIBUTED/Charter

In the midst of a blizzard, with minutes to spare before the deadline, the Town of Lodi voted to make $20,000 in ARPA funds available for a $3 million broadband expansion grant.

As all other non-essential offices and businesses were closing on the morning of Feb. 22, a special 10 a.m. meeting was going forward at the Lodi Town Hall to discuss a proposed application in which the Town of Lodi would join the Town of West Point, Columbia County and Charter Spectrum in seeking $3,285,429 from the Wisconsin Public Service Commission.