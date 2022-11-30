In the Town of Lodi Board of Supervisors’ Nov. 21 meeting, the board passed a $1.04 million budget, down .32% from 2022, though moving forward with a request for proposals following an unpleasant property assessment process.
An early point of discussion in the meeting was the consensus of the board members’ general disappointment with the performance of Menasha-based municipal contractor Accurate Assessor as part of the 2022 Board of Review.
Chairman James Brooks moved to close the 2022 Board of Review, receiving a quick second and unanimous approval, proceeding to the next item of discussing assessor services.
“Recently with this assessment situation,” said Brooks, “they contacted me and referenced calculation errors on every lake home in the Town of Lodi. In that their assessment was wrong and the assessment was too high. They did say that the person that made their calculations doesn’t work for their facility anymore, and second, maybe not all the notices were out to people.”
Brooks pointed out that as he understood after speaking with the State Department of Revenue, the Town of Lodi was far from the only municipality that has had issues with this company, with seven complaints registered and more expected.
“In my opinion, with the amount we paid for the contract,” said Brooks, “why are they not sitting in front of us tonight? The money we paid to them was unbelievable…In my opinion, I have absolutely no confidence in Accurate Assessors at all—zero.”
Brooks stated his position as the town needing to open an RFP (request for proposal) for a new assessment company.
Supervisor Steve Neander gave full support to Brooks’ proposal, citing his own dissatisfaction about the company’s inability to answer questions about the assessment algorithm and basis of their calculations.
“All we hear about is the mistakes and he sat here and stood behind all their numbers, and they were all inaccurate,” said Neander. “I’ve had some bad experience with personal property at the airport dealing with them, and they never cease to disappoint me.”
Agreement continued with Supervisor Chad Wolter seconding Neander’s sentiments.
“It wasn’t one thing, it was multiple things, multiple times,” said Wolter.
When residents tried to contact Accurate Assessors about apparent issues, Brooks pointed out, they did not get responses for between two to three weeks.
Brooks moved to open an RFP for assessment services, which was then approved unanimously.