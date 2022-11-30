Lodi Town Hall
Buy Now

Lodi Town Hall

 /FILE

In the Town of Lodi Board of Supervisors’ Nov. 21 meeting, the board passed a $1.04 million budget, down .32% from 2022, though moving forward with a request for proposals following an unpleasant property assessment process.

An early point of discussion in the meeting was the consensus of the board members’ general disappointment with the performance of Menasha-based municipal contractor Accurate Assessor as part of the 2022 Board of Review.