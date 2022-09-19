Lodi Town Hall
Lodi Town Hall

The Town of Lodi Board of Supervisors approved two new hires in their last meeting, filling openings for town clerk and public works director.

Supervisor Tom Marx introduced the first of the two candidates, Shellie Benish, who will be taking on the role of town clerk with a fast approaching midterm election.

