The Town of Lodi Board of Supervisors approved two new hires in their last meeting, filling openings for town clerk and public works director.
Supervisor Tom Marx introduced the first of the two candidates, Shellie Benish, who will be taking on the role of town clerk with a fast approaching midterm election.
"Shellie, just so you know, had 19 years of experience as an administrator, clerk or treasurer," Marx told board members, explaining that she is currently administrator/clerk/treasurer for the Village of Black Earth. Having put in her notice with the Village of Black Earth, Benish is due to start with the Town of Lodi on Oct. 17.
Benish stood up to introduce herself and to field questions, with one audience member asking, "Are you running for office?"
"I am running for the State Assembly," said Benish, who is a Republican candidate for the 81st Assembly District, challenging Democratic incumbent Dave Considine, who has held the seat since 2014.
Assembly District 81 encompasses portions of Dane, Iowa, Sauk, and Columbia Counties with a northern border just below Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton, and to the east, including Portage, along with Baraboo, Prairie du Sac, Mazomanie and just south of the Village of Arena. The eastern border comes straight south east of Lodi, between West Point and Okee.
The audience member confirmed with Benish that she is not currently in the Assembly, and went on to ask if the Assembly seat is a part-time position.
"I'm not sure yet," said Benish. "I've never run for this office before."
The audience member turned to the board, pointing out that if Benish were to be offered a two-year term, that the only way to change that would be if there were a finding of "good cause."
Following an official welcome from board members, Benish introduced herself, and her husband as owning Benish Farms in Okee.
"What can I say, but that I have 19 years of experience in the public industry and five years in private before that," said Benish, "so I grew up in Merrimac and graduated from Sauk Prairie High School and we used to run an ice cream stand on the Merrimac side, which is how I met my husband."
As was pointed out earlier in the meeting, Benish's arrival comes with some urgency, with a start date of Oct. 17, leaving just about three weeks until the midterm election on Nov. 8.
Public Works Director
The second announced candidate is to replace outgoing director of public works Brian Ecklor, who announced earlier in the summer that he would be moving.
Marx introduced Tina Johnson, who is arriving in time for there to be an overlap of employment between Johnson and Ecklor. Marx also moved for the board to continue Ecklor's employment through the month of October.
“I want him to have confidence that our intent is for them to work together for that month and we will not be letting him go in a week or two,” said Marx, quickly receiving unanimous approval.
Johnson, as Marx explained, is due to begin on Sept. 26 and has been a 24-year veteran of the Air Force and has previously worked in landscaping and athletic field maintenance.
Given a moment to introduce herself, Johnson specified that she was in the Air Force as a logistics superintendent and that she previously earned a degree in the field of parks and recreation.
"This is sort of going full circle with my younger days," said Johnson. "About five years in Baraboo, I worked with the forestry department, maintaining ball diamonds, parks, and working part-time in landscaping, so I understand trees tree removals, and I’ve done a lot of budgeting for the military over 24 years–millions and millions, probably billions of dollars."
In addition, Johnson told the board that she has lived in Harmony Grove since 2008 and was looking forward working with everyone, having come to love the community.