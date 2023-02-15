Residents of Arlington and Poynette have asked county officials to intervene to improve traffic safety on County Highway Q, citing the loss of a dog and worries of worse to come.
“It really started and hurt my heart in October of 2021 when my dog--they’re like my child--one of them got hit by someone going 65 in a 35 [mph zone] and passed away instantly,” said resident Alex Dickman, addressing the Columbia County Traffic Safety Commission at their Feb. 10 meeting.
She explained that part of the issue is that one side of the road is Arlington, while the other is Poynette, and she has not seen a law enforcement presence there, “in a very, very, long time.”
On County Highway CS, she explained there is a 30 mph sign, but then once a driver is on Highway Q there isn’t a speed limit sign until reaching a hill, which also reduces driver awareness.
“I’m right there at that corner,” said Dickman, “where people are blowing by at 50 and 60 mph.”
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Captain Todd Horn explained that there were a few options, including posting officers in the area and putting speed trailers to highlight drivers’ speed.
“Unfortunately those are usually a temporary fix,” said Horn, “because people will see them and slow down usually--a squad car presence is a lot of it.”
When asked if her request was for a lowered speed limit, Dickman told the commission that she was looking for what help was available.
“I’m looking for speed strips, a flashing sign, a flag, something,” said Dickman. “I called last summer and I’ve not seen one person sit there.”
Another commission member pulled up the area on Google Maps and confirmed that on the road Dickman was describing, it was roughly a quarter mile from the 35 mph sign. “You could easily hit 60 mph before you hit that sign.”
“There’s no way that people assume it is 60 there,” said Dickman, “but it’s a habit--you’re out of town.”
Another resident called into the meeting to confirm that where the safety concern lies is in drivers accelerating coming into Poynette, particularly in the past couple years. When asked about the speed limit, Dickman clarified that, “35 would be fine, but nobody’s going 35.”
Columbia County Highway Commissioner Chris Hardy told the board that he could speak to the villages of Poynette and Arlington about consistency in speed limits on that stretch of road.
As an addendum, ending the discussion, the resident calling into the meeting requested that if a speedometer is installed in the area, for it to not be in front of the stop sign, saying that a village speedometer has at time been placed there in front of the sign.
“We would be more than happy to have it in the culvert or up farther on the road, but not in front of the stop sign.”
Hardy surmised that, looking at the Gas Tax map, for village authorities, it would be questionable where exactly their jurisdiction is in that spot.
“My guess is that it’s jurisdiction,” said Hardy.
Columbia County Supervisor Liz Miller moved to recommend that the Sheriff’s Office increase enforcement, Poynette Police Department to increase enforcement, and for the Highway Department to increase signage.
The motion passed without opposition, with a note for the subject to be revisited at the subsequent meeting.