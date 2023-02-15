Columbia County Highway Department Wyocena shop
Columbia County Highway Department offices and shop in Wyocena.

Residents of Arlington and Poynette have asked county officials to intervene to improve traffic safety on County Highway Q, citing the loss of a dog and worries of worse to come.

“It really started and hurt my heart in October of 2021 when my dog--they’re like my child--one of them got hit by someone going 65 in a 35 [mph zone] and passed away instantly,” said resident Alex Dickman, addressing the Columbia County Traffic Safety Commission at their Feb. 10 meeting.