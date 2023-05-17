Lovering Road outside Lodi, although narrow with little shoulder, and with a combination of blind hills, sharp curve, and tree cover, has not proven a hazard that would require a change in speed limit according to the Traffic Safety Commission. Despite the additional challenges for drivers, the majority of issues on the road reportedly involve drivers missing a turn and attempting to turn around.
The Columbia County Traffic Safety Commission has revisited intersections of concern in Poynette and Lodi, finding no notable history of crashes, but potential steps for increasing safety.
At the Traffic Safety Commission’s quarterly meeting on May 12, discussion included a look at two stretches of road that had been the subject of public comments: County Highway Q off County Highway CS outside Poynette, and Lovering Road at County Highway J west of Lodi.
County Highway Q
County Highway Commissioner Chris Hardy brought up a map showing recent traffic accidents along County Highway Q, with some markers on the map on Q south of a curve in the road between Pine Hollow Road and County Highway CS, but not further north, nearer the intersection with CS.
“On Q there aren’t really any accidents on the corridor where the concern came in,” said Hardy. “The concern came in from some residents living in this area–obviously there is an issue with this curve, since that is where two of the accidents occurred.”
According to a study based on observations about three weeks earlier, crashes were “not really related to CS” and according to standard measures, 35 mph appeared to be an appropriate speed, even when accounting for increasing pedestrian use of the road. The study also showed speeds in the area to be mostly within the speed limit or within typical deviation--within the 85th percentile.
In 2017, Hardy explained, there had been a study on that section of road, counting about 700 cars per day. In the recent study, vehicle volume was measured at about 1,040 vehicles per day, and about 3,000 per day on Highway CS.
Among the requests that residents proposed to the commission to address safety in the area, was to have a stronger law enforcement presence. That was one area in which the county was able to respond immediately, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Captain Matthew Menard, who led the meeting. Previously the meetings had been managed by Captain Todd Horn, who retired from the department in March, but remains on the commission as a citizen member.
When asked about potential effectiveness, Hardy suggested that increased signage could be useful, particularly on Q from the curve to CS, with there currently being only one sign in each direction.
“Since the last meeting, we’ve had people out there are varying times in the day,” said Menard. “Doing enforcement and during that time, there were only a few traffic stops for speed issues, which would correlate with the study.”
A lingering unknown, Menard explained, was to what extent drivers’ habits had changed due to increased law enforcement visibility, or if that was fully reflective of typical traffic on that section of road.
Horn moved for the commission to formally recommend continued increased enforcement on that road, along with increased signage, which was subsequently approved.
Lovering Road
Another area that has seen increased traffic is Lovering Road at County Highway J, outside Lodi, which Hardy said was measured in November at about 850 vehicles per day, more than doubling over a 10 year period.
Similarly with the Highway Q study, despite concern among residents, Hardy said that the crash rates in the area have been below average, with a speed study rating the road for 60 mph, although the posted speed limit is 55 mph. There were eight reported crashes over a five year period, two involving injuries.
As Hardy explained each of them, a pattern emerged: a car missing a turn and then being struck from behind, another missing a turn and accidentally turning off the road and going into a creek, a school bus missing a turn and while backing up in an attempt to turn around, going off the road.
That section of road made it to the agenda, according to Hardy, because of concerns raised by a pair of residents and had been on the agenda for the previous meeting, but data was not available.
“The county has the right that they can post it at 45 mph if they choose,” said Hardy, “but there’s nothing that really sends up a red flag.”
One factor with conditions along that road, is shorter shoulders, Hardy told the commission, with two foot shoulders, which had been standard at the time it was constructed.
“Now at 850, it’s a different road,” said Hardy. “If it were 1,000 when we built it, we would have had to build it to a wider standard.”
In that case, Horn recommended that the study results be shared with an explanation why the commission would not be moving to change the speed limit or enforcement there.