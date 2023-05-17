Lovering Road in Lodi
Lovering Road outside Lodi, although narrow with little shoulder, and with a combination of blind hills, sharp curve, and tree cover, has not proven a hazard that would require a change in speed limit according to the Traffic Safety Commission. Despite the additional challenges for drivers, the majority of issues on the road reportedly involve drivers missing a turn and attempting to turn around.

The Columbia County Traffic Safety Commission has revisited intersections of concern in Poynette and Lodi, finding no notable history of crashes, but potential steps for increasing safety.

At the Traffic Safety Commission’s quarterly meeting on May 12, discussion included a look at two stretches of road that had been the subject of public comments: County Highway Q off County Highway CS outside Poynette, and Lovering Road at County Highway J west of Lodi.