After joining the Columbia County Board of Supervisors in April, Theresa Valencia is aiming for the Wisconsin State Assembly in this year’s midterm election.

In an interview at a Lodi coffeeshop, Valencia explained that she has been thinking about this for upwards of 20 years, going back to when a friend had been a legislative aide, giving her reason to visit the Capitol and get involved in campaigning, and even bringing her kids at times. She is still bringing her kids to events, but now it is her race.