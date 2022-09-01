After joining the Columbia County Board of Supervisors in April, Theresa Valencia is aiming for the Wisconsin State Assembly in this year’s midterm election.
In an interview at a Lodi coffeeshop, Valencia explained that she has been thinking about this for upwards of 20 years, going back to when a friend had been a legislative aide, giving her reason to visit the Capitol and get involved in campaigning, and even bringing her kids at times. She is still bringing her kids to events, but now it is her race.
“I’ve been compelled to help people,” said Valencia, “and I think state government is one of the best ways to help people.”
A teacher with Madison Area Technical College, Valencia already does what she can to apply that compulsion to helping underserved populations in the area, including teaching industrial maintenance at the maximum security Columbia Correctional Institution prison in Portage.
“The Department of Corrections came and wanted to start getting some of their inmates a skill that would help them get a good job, and maintenance is a very high-wage position and there’s over 400 positions open,” said Valencia. “You can get them 8, 10, or 12 credits and get them a job. So it helps our economy, it helps our employers, helps the inmates, helps the state of Wisconsin because it reduces recidivism.”
Valencia explained that more than just being the happenstance of a fairly unique point of conversation, that it is a passion. More broadly she said she looks for way to work with any underserved community, as she also pointed to the Latino Academy. With that organization, Valencia has also offered professional development for residents who often speak English as a second language or have other challenges in getting sustainable employment.
Entering the fray
At the start of the year, Valencia entered electoral politics putting her name in for the Columbia County Board of Supervisors District 26 seat, representing much of the Town of Lodi. In the spring election she narrowly beat Kyle Kurt, by only 14 votes –- 302 to 288.
Before taking on the challenge of going against incumbent Republican Representative Jon Plumer, Valencia looked at what it would mean holding two seats at the same time, seeing the legislative calendar and what it would entail representing both constituencies. The self-described workaholic believes it is within her ability.
“I know I have a lot to learn, but honestly I can get more done in a day than most people get done in a week,” said Valencia. “As long as I’m passionate about what I’m doing and I feel it is serving the public and my constituents, and what I’m doing improves peoples’ lives, that energizes me.”
If elected over Plumer for the Assembly, it would ironically mirror Plumer’s political history, joining the Columbia County Board and then the State Assembly in April and June of 2018.
Although Valencia has shown her ability to come through gathering voters, this race has been different in both the scale and that she is running with a formal political affiliation, as a Democrat, in an area that often exemplifies the stark political division in the country.
“I just hope that people can see my sincerity and –- Democrat or Republican –- we all want the same thing,” said Valencia. “I hope that even if someone doesn’t agree with me and doesn’t vote for me, that they can see that I care. I have no personal agenda for gaining power or money, I just want to help the people in this district -– in this state.”
Representation
Among the more specific policies that she would like to address, Valencia first says that she would hardly know where to start, but begins at the intersection of labor and education.
“I feel like our state has really gone backwards and it has taken over 10 years to get here and it could take 10 years to get back to where we were,” said Valencia. “Act 10, ‘Right to Work’... I think reproductive rights should be at the top.”
Valencia points to over 50% of eligible voters being women, saying that those women need to get out and “vote for candidates who support their right to determine their own healthcare for their own body.”
The overturning of Roe v. Wade precedent by the U.S. Supreme Court earlier in the year meant that Wisconsin’s prevailing law on the subject reverted back to an 1849 law criminalizing abortion in any circumstance. Governor Tony Evers called a special session in June for lawmakers to update the law, but Republican legislative leaders opted to gavel in and out of the session in under a minute.
Another powerful motivator for many candidates and voters in recent elections has been attitudes on gun policy and responses to gun violence. Valencia describes herself as supporting the “right to bear arms,” but also with qualifications, pointing to recent experience on the Columbia County Board.
“I’m on the public safety committee for the county and we just toured the jail and the things they do to protect us…they are very well trained and do a really good job,” said Valencia. “They should not have to fear going in somewhere that someone with a semiautomatic assault rifle, that really puts them at a disadvantage.”
Valencia quickly addressed the frequent counterargument to the proposal of stricter gun restrictions that says criminals who disregard the law will equally disregard any new gun restrictions.
“When there are so many of them, anybody can get them, including small children,” said Valencia. “Guns are the number one killer of our children and I don’t know how that’s acceptable in anybody’s world.”
Teaching and learning
As Valencia campaigned for the Columbia County Board this spring she also shared the ballot with a highly contentious school board race, at the forefront in the region, but also one of many in the nation. Given her experience as an educator, when asked what teachers need from communities and government now, she had labor rights as a priority, pointing to the seismic shift that came with the passage of Act 10.
“It is critical to have union representation and bargaining power to ensure that our classrooms are safe, our working conditions are up to par,” said Valencia. “Without the union –- without the bargaining power -– we are at-will employees, meaning we could be terminated at any time.”
In the broader economic terms of what is recently often referred to as a “worker shortage,” Valencia looks at it by first asking in a particular case, what are the wage, benefits, working conditions and company culture.
“I have no problem telling industries, or companies, that if you want to be competitive, you need to pay more,” said Valencia. “And there are over 400 maintenance jobs open in the MATC district, so our graduates have choices. They don’t have to settle anywhere.”
Despite Valencia’s work ethic, she says that organizing a campaign for a state office was more challenging than she might have initially expected, but there have been more resources available and help from her local campaign organizers, including fellow Lodi County Board member and Spring 2022 candidate Tess Carr and former Lodi County Board member Nancy Long.
“I love the parades, I love interacting with people, I love handing candy out to the kids,” said Valencia. “I just need to get my message out so people can see me and hear me.”