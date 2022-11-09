Lodi City Hall was bustling through Election Day with city staff and election volunteers checking in, directing, registering, and otherwise assisting a steady stream of voters starting with a line waiting for the doors to open at 7 a.m.
The 2022 Midterm Election Day was a memorable event before any votes were officially counted, as residents inundated their local polling places, lining up before the doors opened and keeping staff and volunteers busy through the day.
One of the most intensely fought races in the Lodi area was for Assembly District 42, held, by Republican incumbent Jon Plumer, of the Town of Lodi, facing Democratic challenger Theresa Valencia, also of the Town of Lodi. Results from across the district, which ranges from a southwest corner making up the Lodi area, to a northeast corner just south of Ripon strongly favored Plumer, who the Associated Press estimated having an 18 point lead as of early Wednesday morning with 73% of votes counted.
Nonetheless, even if he wins, Plumer will not be returning to the Capitol with much of a local mandate behind him. The City of Lodi went widely for Valencia, who took 60.5% of the vote to Plumer’s 39.5%, while in the Town of Lodi the race was much closer, with Plumer winning with 51.6% to Valencia’s 48.4%.
Dianne Hesselbein, Democrat and Representative for the 79th Assembly District, was one of the earlier winners declared by the Associated Press, elected to the State Senate’s 27th District seat, taking the place of retiring long-time State Senator Jon Erpenbach. Hesselbein beat Republican Robert Relph, taking over 60% of the vote.
Also receiving an early announcement was Democrat Alex Joers, beating Victoria Fueger to win Hesselbein’s former Assembly seat with over 70% of the vote.
In the 81st Assembly District, Democrat Dave Considine of Baraboo, who went unchallenged in both the 2020 and 2018 elections, beat Republican Shellie Benish to retain his Assembly seat.
In Poynette at about 9:30 a.m. the 46th voter was collecting their sticker on the way out of Village Hall. Poynette Clerk Natalie Megow described the morning as “very busy and steady,” with a strong early returns of absentee ballots: 291 ballots that had been sent out with only 25 not returned, or not yet returned. It was yet to be determined how many were in that morning’s mail.
Town of Lodi Clerk Shellie Benish (also Assembly candidate) reported that about 25% of the Town of Lodi’s registered voters had already cast ballots before election day. “The team here is outstanding,” said Benish of the volunteer election workers, who she explained were provided breakfast, but also were having a difficulty eating it as the stream of voters had not given volunteers a break as of mid-morning.
Likewise at the Lodi City Hall, there was a line at opening, that then tapered off as the morning progressed, but still with a steady stream of voters keeping staff busy. City Administrator and Clerk Brenda Ayers described the scene as busy, but not entirely out of line with comparable midterm elections. The rate of early absentee ballot returns was above average in the long term, but not outside expectations from the perspective of the “new normal” of post-COVID elections, according to Ayers. The city 563 absentee ballots with 522 returned as of that morning.