City of Lodi Midterm Election 2022 Poll
Buy Now

Lodi City Hall was bustling through Election Day with city staff and election volunteers checking in, directing, registering, and otherwise assisting a steady stream of voters starting with a line waiting for the doors to open at 7 a.m.

 Jonathan Stefonek lpedit@hngnews.com

The 2022 Midterm Election Day was a memorable event before any votes were officially counted, as residents inundated their local polling places, lining up before the doors opened and keeping staff and volunteers busy through the day.

One of the most intensely fought races in the Lodi area was for Assembly District 42, held, by Republican incumbent Jon Plumer, of the Town of Lodi, facing Democratic challenger Theresa Valencia, also of the Town of Lodi. Results from across the district, which ranges from a southwest corner making up the Lodi area, to a northeast corner just south of Ripon strongly favored Plumer, who the Associated Press estimated having an 18 point lead as of early Wednesday morning with 73% of votes counted.