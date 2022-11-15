Poynette Village Hall
Poynette Village Hall is now operating under new business hours. They are from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, and from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Poynette Village Board approved their 2023 budget with one vote of opposition in the Nov. 14 Village Board meeting.

The $4.94 million budget, officially announced earlier, including posting in the Nov. 11 Lodi Enterprise-Poynette Press, was approved without changes. The budget came in 1.5% lower than the 2022 budget, which totaled about $5.0 million.