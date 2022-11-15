The Poynette Village Board approved their 2023 budget with one vote of opposition in the Nov. 14 Village Board meeting.
The $4.94 million budget, officially announced earlier, including posting in the Nov. 11 Lodi Enterprise-Poynette Press, was approved without changes. The budget came in 1.5% lower than the 2022 budget, which totaled about $5.0 million.
One question came from Trustee Steve Mueller, who pointed to a request from the Poynette Police Department for an additional vehicle and whether that expense was necessary.
In an earlier meeting when the vehicle purchase was proposed, there was debate as to whether the department should acquire an electric-based pickup truck, stemming fuel costs and taking initiative in a process of renewable energy transition. The discussion resolved with the board agreeing that some uncertainties in the technology made pursuit of an electric vehicle not worth the risks. The argument also became moot in the Nov. 14 meeting as Police Chief Adam Rogge explained that acquiring an EV squad would be unrealistically complicated for logistical reasons.
Village Administrator Craig Malin, commending department heads for working to put together a tight budget in an environment of rising costs, outlined two ways such an issue could be addressed. One would be a revision and recalculation of the budget as a whole, while the second option would be for the board to elect to not spend the funds budgeted for that particular item.
As Village Board President Diana Kaschinske asked board members if there were any new issues or comments following the two months of budget development and negotiations, Trustee Chris Polzer asked to speak.
"I agree with Administrator Malin's comments, wholeheartedly," said Polzer. "Not only for you, but the staff and their effort. I'm going to ring the alarm bells now for the future though, that this is not sustainable in my opinion. Meaning that I struggle to see that it will be sustainable to continue to reduce."
"The fact that we were able to reduce it is amazing," added Trustee Judainne Stronach.
"Yes, and certainly reasonable," said Polzer. "I think it is going to be sustainable because of the efforts that are being made...That we need to continue to move forward if we're going to move forward. Because what we're looking at is services that we're providing our citizens and our departments are getting hit."
Polzer highlighted the increasing fuel costs as one factor alone that can drastically change a department budget, in addition to other inflation factors.
"That's where my concerns are," said Polzer. "And I think between our staff, our administrator and the leadership on our board, I think that is being addressed."
Moving on to a roll call vote, the budget was supported by Kaschinske, Stronach Polzer, Renee Pryzbyl, and Justin Seas, with Mueller voting no.