U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Sept. 15 that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $80 million to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) from the popular Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) competitive grant program. INFRA supports highway, multimodal freight and rail projects that will make the nation's transportation systems safer and more resilient, eliminate supply chain bottlenecks, and improve critical freight movements.

President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law increased funding for the INFRA program by more than 50 percent to help meet high demand for federal funding to support projects across the country. Over the next five years, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide approximately $8 billion for the INFRA program, including the $1.5 billion made available in this round of funding.