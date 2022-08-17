Wisconsin had 5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Aug. 14, 2022, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection.
Harvesting of small grains continued, and farmers in the southern part of the state began its fourth cutting of alfalfa.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 4 percent very short, 16 percent short, 73 percent adequate and 7 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 6 percent very short, 19 percent short, 72 percent adequate and three percent surplus.
Corn silking was 88 percent, 11 days behind last year and three days behind the 5-year average. Forty-four percent of corn had reached the dough stage, 5 days behind last year but even with the average.
Four percent of corn had reached the dent state. Corn condition was 78 percent good to excellent statewide, up two percentage points from last week.
Soybeans blooming was 93 percent, one week behind last year but three days ahead of the average. Soybeans setting pods was 72 percent, 6 days behind last year and two days behind the average. Soybean condition was 77 percent good to excellent, up 3 percentage points from last week.
Oats coloring was at 97 percent, 2 days behind last year but two days ahead of the average. Oat harvested for grain was 44 percent, three days behind last year and four days behind the average. Oat condition was 81 percent good to excellent, up three percentage points from last week.
Potatoes harvested was at 12 percent, eight days behind last year and six days behind the average. Potato condition was 91 percent good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from last week.
Winter wheat harvested for grain was 86 percent, eight days behind last year and two days behind the average.
The third cutting of alfalfa was reported at 76 percent complete, three days ahead of last year and six days ahead of the average. The fourth cutting was 7 percent complete, three days ahead of both last year and the average. All hay condition was reported 78 percent good to excellent condition, even with last week.