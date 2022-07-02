Wisconsin physicians speak out against abortion law

The recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade has drawn condemnation from physicians and medical institutions throughout the United States, with many speaking out against the intrusion of government on patient care.
In Wisconsin, a more than 170-year-old law now prohibits abortions, limiting the care physicians can offer, and in some case, putting patients’ lives at greater risk, doctors say.
“It’s just inappropriate to legislate medical care in this way,” said Dr. Eliza Bennett, an OB-GYN with UW Health. “And I think most of the medical community, nearly everyone would agree that having legislators or government legislate specific procedures is not appropriate and cannot get into the nuances of patient risk and what is going on in patients’ lives.”
Wisconsin is one of 26 states with laws enacted prior to the court’s Roe v. Wade ruling that can now be enforced. Physicians say Wisconsin’s law lacks clarity, and without access to abortion, pregnancy could pose a greater risk of death for their patients.
“It’s been a big upset in obstetrics,” Bennett said, noting that pregnancy is now much more dangerous for women.
While patients with unintended pregnancies can be referred out of state for an abortion, others with complications requiring hospitalization are in more danger, she noted.
The law allows physicians to perform an abortion to save the life of the mother, but fails to specify the acceptable risk level for that intervention, whether that be an acute emergency or an underlying health condition that increases the risk of death.
Bennett noted that historically, doctors have counseled patients, explaining the risks and allowing the patient to decide whether to proceed with a pregnancy.
“But now we don’t have that ability to offer patients that kind of leeway, or at least we don’t know if we have that ability, because there’s no guidance, there’s no case law that gives us that insight to tell us when we can intervene or when we’re not allowed to,” Bennett said, calling the lack of clarity an “enormous issue.”
Bennett noted that as women wait to have children later in life, the pregnant population is at a higher risk than ever.
“We have an obesity epidemic that increases the risk of pregnancy even in younger populations,” Bennett said.
The law also offers no guidance about ectopic pregnancy, where the pregnancy occurs outside of the uterus, eventually causing a rupture if left untreated. Nor does it take into consideration a miscarriage, Bennett said.
Another phenomenon is a pregnancy of unknown location, she said, where the physician cannot see the pregnancy. Usually, physicians are confident it will not be viable and will end in an ectopic pregnancy or miscarriage, but sometimes they need to wait to be sure.
“I do worry that because of this law and because of this desire to 100 percent make sure that they don’t expose themselves to criminal liability, that they will wait longer and do more tests in order to assure that they’re not intervening in a pregnancy too early,” Bennett said. But delaying treatment increases the likelihood of a rupture, causing internal hemorrhage and requiring surgery.
“That is a very dangerous situation, especially for people that are living far from an institution that has surgeons that can take care of them,” Bennett said, adding many counties across the state lack obstetricians.
Dr. Wendy Molaska, who owns her own direct primary care clinic, Dedicated Family Care in Fitchburg, said ectopic pregnancies are one gray area most people don’t consider when talking about abortion. She noted a ban on abortion prevents the physician from taking care of an ectopic pregnancy prophylactically, when the mother is just feeling pain.
“Do we have to wait for that pregnancy to rupture and her to start to bleed out before we can deal with it?” Molaska asked.
When doctors have to treat patients in an emergency, the patient’s life is at greater risk, Molaska added.
“So especially in the case of ectopic, if we’re able to diagnose this because the mom is in pain, but she’s not bleeding out, we can do this in a controlled, surgical setting rather then having to worry about transfusing her and her losing too much blood and ending up with other complications,” Molaska said.
Both Bennett and Molaska noted in cases where a fetus dies, Wisconsin’s 1849 law requires mothers to carry it to term.
Molaska said she has treated mothers 36 weeks into the pregnancy and discovered the fetus is dead. Usually, at that point, with the mother and the family distraught, the physician induces labor, a procedure considered an abortion.
“Nobody wants to walk around at 36 weeks with a dead fetus waiting to go into labor. I think that’s kind of cruel and unusual punishment for that mom,” Molaska said.
Bennett added that doctors perform screening tests and ultrasounds to determine any abnormalities in the fetus. Some are significant, such as a fetus forming without a brain or kidneys, along with other lethal abnormalities.
“These fetuses do not survive for any considerable amount of time. We have been able to diagnose these early on in pregnancy, where we can offer our patients the option to not take on the pregnancy, to not take on the risk that pregnancy poses to their life,” Bennett said, adding that 60 percent of women who carry pregnancy to term experience some health complication.
“To force somebody to maintain pregnancy, to go through that process that really does significantly impact her life with no possibility for a good fetal outcome, that’s just inhumane,” Bennett said. “You ask yourself, why are we doing these tests if we can’t offer them a discontinuation of the pregnancy?”
While those patients can be referred out of state for an abortion, Bennett said after caring, counseling and supporting them for several weeks through the process, having to tell them she can no longer care for them is painful.
“From my perspective, it’s just an unacceptable way to offer health care, especially when I have the capacity or ability to provide that care, it’s just that I’m prohibited from doing it,” Bennet said.
Molaska, who is president of the Wisconsin Medical Society, noted that the 1849 law was written before the Civil War and even before germ theory. While many discuss abortion as a moral issue, often they fail to consider gray areas of patient care, she said.
“What this ruling is saying is, because we can no longer do this one piece of medicine, we can no longer talk about this with our patients. Perhaps in the future, that’s going to mean we can no longer do other things. And so this is immensely scary,” Molaska said.
She called the sanctity of the doctor-patient relationship the bedrock of the healthcare system, saying the abortion ban impedes that. The legislature needs to look at the current law and change it to allow doctors to have frank conversations with their patients, Molaska said.
“And everybody then gets to make the choice that’s appropriate for them in their situations,” Molaska said.