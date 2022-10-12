Editor’s note: This is the second in a four-part series examining school funding in Wisconsin.
The Waunakee Community School District is one of 92 statewide asking voters this year to exceed the revenue cap to pay for operational expenses, including teacher salaries and building costs. Like many other school districts in Wisconsin, after a biennial budget that included no increase in per-pupil spending, the school district just north of Madison is turning to taxpayers for funding in what has become an ongoing trend statewide.
The number of operational referenda sets a new record for Wisconsin this year; only in 2001 did the state come close with 84 such elections, according to figures from the Department of Public Instruction’s website, https://sfs.dpi.wi.gov/Referenda/CustomReporting.aspx.
Districts seeking operational funding this year also include Fort Atkinson, Waterloo, Sun Prairie and Whitewater.
School referendums ask taxpayers to fund new facilities or exceed the revenue cap for a number of reasons. Capital referendums seek funds for projects such as new school construction, adding onto or remodeling existing buildings. But operational referendums ask voters to fund additional operating costs associated with new facilities or maintaining existing programs.
The trend prompted Dane County school district superintendents to issue an open letter to parents over the summer, explaining the need for the ballot questions. Signed by district administrators from Belleville, Cambridge, Deerfield, DeForest, Lodi, Marshall, McFarland, Middleton, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Oregon, Sun Prairie, Verona, Waterloo, Waunakee and Wisconsin Heights, the letter explains the impact of reduced state funding on districts.
“The number of operational referendum questions on upcoming ballots reflects a significant shift in the state’s commitment to funding schools. Over the years, more of the responsibility for funding schools has moved from the state to local property taxpayers, via referendums,” the letter reads.
The superintendents’ letter cites a Wisconsin School Policy Forum analysis of per-pupil spending data in Wisconsin. That study found that Wisconsin spent $12,740 per pupil, 56% below the national average.
School spending in Wisconsin ranked 25th highest in the nation in 2020, as compared to 11th in 2002, according to the Wisconsin School Policy Forum. Increases in school funding were greater in other states compared to Wisconsin, the study notes.
The superintendents note that the state funding shift is continuing:
“This shift is escalating now, as Wisconsin school districts enter the second year of $0 increases to per-student funding from the state. They also face high inflation rates and challenges recruiting and retaining educators as fewer people go into the education field.”
Several districts in their explanatory statements for the operational referendum questions note the need to exceed revenue caps to maintain educational programming, including for staffing. In Appleton, a recurring $5 million referendum will allow the district to exceed the revenue limit “to fund increased staffing at K-2 level, which would allow us to reduce class sizes, add STEM staffing at the elementary and middle levels, and fund expenses for ongoing school building maintenance, cleaning and utility costs.”
The Oregon School district is seeking $11,400,000 over three years in part to “pay compensation and to sustain District instruction and operations.”
In Waunakee, the district’s $10 million referendum over three years is for the “purpose of expenses relating to attracting and retaining staff, operating and maintaining any additional school facilities, and maintaining programs and services.”
The Dane County school districts superintendents’ letter describes that trend, as well: “...to meet the needs of our students, families, and the Wisconsin economy, 83% of Wisconsin districts have passed a referendum to address budget challenges or to address facility needs in the past 10 years. This number of ballot questions will likely grow over the next year.”
Dan Rossmiller, a Sun Prairie resident who is the Wisconsin Association of School Board’s Director of Government Relations, has tracked the state’s referendums since 1996. He said there are a number of reasons for operational referendums, including less state funding due to declining enrollment.
“For those districts where enrollments are going down, they reach a point where they have to decide if they’re going to cut staff, increase class size or ask the voters for more money,” Rossmiller said.
Overall, Rossmiller said, since 2009, revenue limits have not kept pace with inflation, and legislation passed in conjunction with Act 10 cut revenue limits to 5.5% per pupil. Prior to that, they had been adjusted at the rate of inflation.
Rossmiller noted that the cuts in school funding seem to coincide with the Republican-led Legislature.
“I think since the Republicans have controlled the Legislature, their mindset is ‘we don’t want to spend money; we want to cut taxes,’ in particular, income taxes. The more you have to spend on schools and universities and local government, the less you can cut income taxes,” Rossmiller said.
Revenue limits are a way to control property taxes, he added.
Dr. Steve Salerno, the Mount Horeb Area School District Superintendent, said an argument could be made that referendums encourage local decision-making. But at the same time, Salerno said, the Legislature is limiting the number of such elections school districts can hold per year.
“It seems disingenuous to say, at the very least, they’re funding schools, when in fact, it’s the local taxpayers that have had the burden shifted to them,” Salerno said.
Unless state school funding formulas change, voters will likely continue to see operational referendums on the ballots. Waunakee’s $6 million operational referendum is non-recurring, but in an informational presentation, district Superintendent Randy Guttenberg said he expects another referendum to occur when it expires.
“At the end of three years, we have to come back to the community and ask for support to continue with those funds,” Guttenberg said. “Part of the reason the school board wanted to look at a three-year non-recurring [referendum question] at this point is just for some of the volatility in the market and wanting to see what the next state budget and subsequent budgets will be before we start to make long-range projections.”
Rossmiller said school districts are looking to the next state budget and asking the Legislature how it will help them maintain staffing levels with existing spending freezes.
“The only recourse schools have is to go to the local voters and ask for referendum approval,” Rossmiller said.
Lauren Henning, Jeromey Hodsdon, Chris Mertes and Jonathan Stefonek contributed to this story.