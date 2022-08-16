Some intermittent rain just ran off visitors’ backs as crowds rolled into Lodi for Susie the Duck Day, enjoying a combination of local traditions and revamped attractions.
Things did not necessarily bode well the day before, when the Reach Out Lodi Chalk the Walk event, scheduled for Friday afternoon, was rained out. Temperatures dropped and precipitation lingered in the forecast.
But as things started to get going on Saturday for Susie the Duck Day, the weather was thoroughly appreciated as ideal conditions for the 33rd Annual Lodi Library Run Walk, with competitive adult runners starting out at 8 a.m. for the 5K run accompanied by some walkers, and followed by kids taking on the 1-mile run and adults going for the more leisurely 1-mile walk.
Karla Faust announced the run, often representing one of a handful of organizations, but was there as a founding member of Activate Lodi, which promotes activities and education in healthy living. Also as a member of the Lodi Chamber of Commerce, Faust said she was aware of some of the changes the Chamber had made organizing the event.
“It has changed according to who is on the board,” said Faust, “and this is new this year, taking it behind Main Street and running the Market and Kid Zone and everything–that’s usually in Habermann Park. It’s an interesting change and the first year in this event, so I’m excited to see what it does.”
Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd was also up and out early at the library, cheering on participants. Since Susie the Duck Day was organized by the Chamber of Commerce, she explained that she didn’t have a special role in putting it together, but that she would be there as a citizen and as a volunteer at their disposal. After the run walk she would be joining the parade at 10 a.m. walking with Lodi Community Action Team, or LCAT.
“We’re handing out little Lodi Pride flags, because we’re rebooting the Lodi Pride this fall,” said Groves Lloyd. “Otherwise this event the Chamber handles and they’ve got a great crew and to me this is all about community.”
After the parade, Groves Lloyd said she wasn’t sure where she would be going, but expected to be given some direction in short order, particularly after running into Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heidi Lehew earlier.
“I saw Heidi on the street the other day and I asked here if she needed any help, and she said, ‘Just find me and I’ll put you to work somewhere,’” said Groves Lloyd. “There are always needs and it takes an army of volunteers to do a day like this, and I’ve already seen a few people who said they were out volunteering, and it is a good day to be in Lodi.”
The early mists fully turned to rain in the minutes before the parade started, only for the clouds to pass as the Lodi American Legion Post’s Color Guard came onto Main Street.
After the parade, making last preparations for the annual Duck Derby, LeHew was thrilled by the turnout for the day. LeHew later estimated parade attendance around 2,000 with most coming from outside Lodi.
“I bought 400 ducks and thought for sure that would be enough,” said LeHew. “They were really cute little Susie ducks–and 250 squishy bouncy balls, but there were so many kids on the street I just didn’t have enough to get all the way through, but we know for next year there are lots more ducks coming.”
When it came to the derby, 1,800 rubber ducks were sold that went into the river. LeHew explained that the Chamber owns over 3,000 ducks so this would mean a much higher goal for next year.
Her day started at 5:30 that morning, but it was also continuing from the day before, she explained. “We had such a great group of volunteers come yesterday, so we brought all the big equipment down and everybody showed up and unloaded it. It’s that sense of community that we have here in Lodi–people show up when you need them to show up.”
This year’s experiment had appeared to be a success, moving the bulk of activities from Habermann Park to Spring Street and giving visitors a convenient route from the parade route to the duck race, to food stands and vendors. Among the changes was more seating as well as moving the bandstand to give visitors a clear view of the duck derby finale.
Formal events ran until 3 p.m., with many people staying after the end of the band's last set, according to LeHew. Of the four main food vendors, one had sold out by 2 p.m., while another told LeHew that they had done more business that day than in years of coming to Susie the Duck Day. When organizers were packing up the beer cooler was almost empty.
After the parade many kids could be seen walking around with Susie the Duck cookies from Sweet Cookies by Kat, which reported selling over 175 of them. Kimmie's Bakery also sold out, while the coffee truck, expected to only be there for the morning, stayed through the day.
“The one thing that we will continue to work harder and harder at is bringing those kids activities,” said LeHew. “The whole day is about Susie, and she loves kids, and that’s what it is all about–bringing families together and getting the whole community out. So we’ll get working even earlier on that next year.”
