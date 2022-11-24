On Oct. 14 they were separated for the first time in 12 years. Megan Skaar was introduced to Libby when she was 17 and a junior at Poynette High School, and now, as an adult, she would have to go on without her, but never forgetting her.
Skaar, who throughout her life has dealt with the effects of cerebral palsy, received golden retriever Libby through the Wisconsin Academy of Graduate Service Dogs (WAGs) when she was 17, but after a seven-year wait, with the application process beginning when she was 10 years old.
“I’ve always loved dogs, but Libby won my heart,” said Skaar. “I think having Libby was like having a shadow, because she followed me everywhere.”
One of her favorite things, Skaar explained was “cuddle time in the morning,” because during the night when Libby laid down, Skaar couldn’t reach her, and so in the morning they would go into the living room where Libby would get some attention, “and she would sit for hours so we could have our cuddle time together.”
The process of getting a service dog is often a long-term project and also, by the end, an expensive one with costs of raising and training getting into thousands of dollars, upwards to tens of thousands of dollars.
Skaar received financial help from Poynette High School teacher Julie Cross, who reached out to Skaar’s mother when Skaar was 13 and in 7th grade. As part of a community projects program, Cross helped organize juniors and seniors to raise funds for the roughly $4,000 the Skaars would need, and they raised $3,500 in a week.
Once they were introduced in November 2010, the two latched onto each other and began their new lives together.
“Libby was a joy. Libby was an absolute treat to have in my life. There are so many words I could use,” said Skaar, “but I think Libby brought a lot of spontaneity in my life—she was a firecracker in the best way. And beyond her service dog skills, she was, honestly, my best friend.”
Libby joined Skaar as she went to class in Poynette High School, quietly accompanying her, but at times, making herself known.
“If she got bored of laying down, she would literally sigh and we would all laugh,” said Skaar, “and Libby was the only one that could get away with sighing that much.”
When service dogs are wearing their “capes,” people around them are alerted to the dog’s general duties and that they are not to be distracted, as tempting as it may be to pet them. When the dogs get home and the cape is off, they will know that they’re not at work any more and go back to being regular dogs. In a 24-hour, 365 day situation like Libby and Skaar, she said that there needs to be some flexibility.
“Obviously, dogs are going to be dogs,” said Skaar. “For example, one of my favorite memories with her, I took her to a movie theater, and she loved popcorn, because her puppy raiser trained her with popcorn, and so I’m walking down the aisle and she’s trying to get the popcorn, so Libby overall was a ball of fun.”
From early on, Libby also had her own health issues, suffering from hip dysplasia, a hereditary condition that is more common in certain larger dogs, including retrievers. When she was one, Libby received a double hip replacement, but over time it was harder for her to get around.
“As she aged, she got a lot more stubborn. She entered retirement at eight or nine, but she always helped out at home,” said Skaar. “Retirement meant that she did her service work in the home, but primarily it meant she got to be a dog.”
Libby could still pick things up for Skaar, and do things around the house, but outdoor tasks were harder, such as going up on her hind legs to hit door buttons. This past summer though, Libby was having more trouble with something new, that would later be identified as cancer.
“We noticed her limping in August and they put her on a medicine that worked wonderfully,” said Skaar, “but then it stopped working, so we added more medicine and we tried laser treatment, and the vet suspected that she had nerve cancer and that it wasn’t going to get any better.”
Eventually she made the hard decision and Oct. 13 would be her last night with Libby.
“She had cheeseburgers from McDonald’s and she ate her favorite food, popcorn, so lovingly,” said Skaar. “And she was so gentle, because she was laying down because she couldn’t sit anymore and so as I’m feeding her, she’s biting the tips of my fingers and so gently that it didn’t even hurt. And Libby was like that, just a gentle soul.”
The next day at the veterinarian’s office, in the last moments, Skaar explained that as she cried trying to comfort Libby, Libby licked the tears from her cheeks.
Since then, she has continued, working on classes she is taking working toward a goal of earning a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in social work. But she has still been hearing Libby waiting for her on the other side of her bedroom door, even though she knows she isn’t there anymore.
“It has been really hard not to have Libby around,” said Skaar, “because Libby was my shadow and the first thing that I did when I got home that week was going around the neighborhood searching for dogs that I could pet. It’s too quiet in my house.”
Despite the difficulty of losing Libby, Skaar says that she continues to be grateful for the community support that helped her get Libby in 2007 and although she has considered finding another service dog, no decisions of the like have been made.