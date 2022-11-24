On Oct. 14 they were separated for the first time in 12 years. Megan Skaar was introduced to Libby when she was 17 and a junior at Poynette High School, and now, as an adult, she would have to go on without her, but never forgetting her.

Skaar, who throughout her life has dealt with the effects of cerebral palsy, received golden retriever Libby through the Wisconsin Academy of Graduate Service Dogs (WAGs) when she was 17, but after a seven-year wait, with the application process beginning when she was 10 years old.