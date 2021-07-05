Summer is here and the City of Lodi is turning the page on the pandemic and moving on to the next chapter with hope and excitement about the community events to come.
Our annual Susie the Duck Day will be held this year on Saturday, Aug. 14. Come join the fun! There will be a parade, live music, vendors, the Duck Derby and the Lodi Public Library 5K Run/Walk.
This is the 32nd Annual Run/Walk for the Library so it has a bit of history. In 1989, Tom Long was approached by two friends of the Lodi library, Pete and Judy Vanbramer, and asked if he and a few other local runners would get pledges from Lodi residents for every mile they ran in the month of September as a fundraiser for the library, which they did.
Tom always wanted to bring a run event to Lodi, so he asked the library friends if they'd like him to put on an annual 5K Fun Run. They said yes. Tom organized the first 5K run in 1990 and continued the event for the next 25 years. Over that time period, the run raised approximately $80,000 for the Lodi Public Library. The current Friends of the Lodi Public Library continue to organize the run today.
The 32nd Annual 5k or 1 mile Run/Walk presented by the Friends of the Lodi Public Library and Activate Lodi will be Saturday, Aug. 14. The Run/Walk will start at 8am, and will begin and end at the Elementary School at 101 School St. By registering for the Run/Walk you will not only get some exercise as you walk or run the route, but your registration directly supports the Lodi Public Library.
The current Friends group has donated over $50,000 to the library since its start in 2016, helping to support many of the library's programs, including the Summer Reading Program. In 2020, the Columbia County Library Systems Board awarded the Friends of the Lodi Library with the Advocate of the Year Award!
Registration for the Run/Walk includes a t-shirt. To be guaranteed a t-shirt in your preferred size, please register by July 15, 2021. You will be able to pick up your t-shirt on the morning of the race. The 5K Run/Walk begins at 8am and begins and ends at the Lodi Elementary School. Register online or at the Lodi Library. The link address is: https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Lodi/LibraryRunWalk