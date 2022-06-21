Firefighters respond to a New Year's Day crash in which a truck drove into a guardrail, impaling the vehicle. The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital. The driver, a 58-year-old Poynette man, is expected to be charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
A Poynette man is facing up to six years in prison for a felony charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, stemming from a New Year's Day crash that left a truck impaled on a guardrail in the Town of Lodi.
Peter William Robinson, 59, has been charged in Columbia County Circuit Court with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing injury, as a third offense and operating a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration as a third offense.
The charges stem from an incident on the afternoon of Jan. 1, when, according to court documents, at about 3:23 p.m., Columbia County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a vehicle crash on Lindsay Road in the Town of Lodi, with an injured passenger and a suspected intoxicated driver.
At the scene, according to the criminal complaint filed on June 17, Robinson told officers that he and his passenger had been returning home from a friend's house and after looking away, drove into the snow and was pulled toward the ditch and into the guardrail, which punctured the front of his truck, passing through the dashboard inside.
The injured passenger was taken from the scene with hip and leg injuries, including possible broken bones.
A blood test was later taken from Robinson at about 5:41 p.m., with a reported blood alcohol concentration of .219%.
Robinson has been convicted twice before on similar charges for incidents on May 2, 1997 and Aug. 28, 2014.
Robinson is scheduled to appear in Columbia County Circuit Court Wednesday morning for an initial appearance and bond hearing.
In a June 13 meeting of the Columbia County Board of Supervisors' Public Safety Committee Sheriff Roger Brandner reported that driver intoxication has been a growing problem for the county.
“We had 56 impaired driving arrests [in May] and that’s the most we’ve had in a number of months. It just seems that the impaired driving seems to get worse and worse out there," said Brandner, explaining that many of the arrests had come from called-in complaints from other drivers and roughly a 50-50 dispersion of alcohol cases and those involving other drugs. “For a county our size, to have 56 in a month is staggering and should be concerning to everyone.”